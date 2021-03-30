FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Red for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

06 Central Red has unfortunately lose both of their games.

Team Accolades

Upper 90 Challenge 2020 Champion

Plano Labor Day Invitational Xl Quarter-Finalist

2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 1st Place

FCD Youth 06 Central Red Boys Roster

No. Name Pos. Notes 1 Alessandro Sanchez GK 3 Nathan Dokthonghom 4 Gabriel Lurie 5 Evan Bernhard M 7 Jason Ogbolu 8 Gadiel Arreola 9 Hayden Hughes D 10 Mateo Leal-Martinez 13 Eli Krengel 14 Edward Garcia M 16 Andres Benitez 17 Jorge Uribe W 19 Gabriel Torres 21 Brannon Suchala 23 Alex Cahill M 24 Alonso Torres 25 Miguel Garcia

Coach: Joseph Tallal

Manager: Kristen Contreras

06 Central Red Schedule – Bracket A

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 BVB 06 Premier L 0-3 MoneyGram #10 Mon, March 29 RISE U15 MLS Next L 1-5 Classic League Complex #7 Wed, March 31 Solar U15 ECNL Barboza 4 pm Classic League Complex #5

FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Central Red.