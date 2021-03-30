FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Red for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
06 Central Red has unfortunately lose both of their games.
Team Accolades
Upper 90 Challenge 2020 Champion
Plano Labor Day Invitational Xl Quarter-Finalist
2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 1st Place
FCD Youth 06 Central Red Boys Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|1
|Alessandro Sanchez
|GK
|3
|Nathan Dokthonghom
|4
|Gabriel Lurie
|5
|Evan Bernhard
|M
|7
|Jason Ogbolu
|8
|Gadiel Arreola
|9
|Hayden Hughes
|D
|10
|Mateo Leal-Martinez
|13
|Eli Krengel
|14
|Edward Garcia
|M
|16
|Andres Benitez
|17
|Jorge Uribe
|W
|19
|Gabriel Torres
|21
|Brannon Suchala
|23
|Alex Cahill
|M
|24
|Alonso Torres
|25
|Miguel Garcia
Coach: Joseph Tallal
Manager: Kristen Contreras
06 Central Red Schedule – Bracket A
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|BVB 06 Premier
|L 0-3
|MoneyGram #10
|Mon, March 29
|RISE U15 MLS Next
|L 1-5
|Classic League Complex #7
|Wed, March 31
|Solar U15 ECNL Barboza
|4 pm
|Classic League Complex #5