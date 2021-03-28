FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
Team Accolades
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational XL Champion
2020-21 Classic League 2nd Place
FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|1
|Luke Berry
|2
|Elian Valerino
|5
|Brant Pittman
|6
|Tahir Arreola
|7
|Christian Marroguin
|8
|Ethan Gardenhire
|9
|Jack Bryan
|10
|Reese Pack
|11
|Jade Hiller
|12
|Drew Peterson
|13
|Thomas Garofalo
|14
|William Schneider
|16
|Abdullah Boutari
|17
|Jack Abare
|18
|Ezaan Butt
|19
|Parker Mawhee
|20
|Leonard Londe
|21
|Reginald Bush
|22
|Eisa Taleb
|23
|Diego Morales
|25
|Daniel Agui
|36
|Avner Lipszyc
Coach: Oscar Borgarello
Manager: John Peterson
FC Dallas Youth 03 – Bracket E
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|KC Legends Academy 2003
|Noon
|Classic League Complex #5
|Mon, March 29
|AC Brea 03 PDA
|6 pm
|MoneyGram #8
|Wed, March 31
|FC Premier 03 Opoku
|8 pm
|Classic League Complex #9