FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

Team Accolades

2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational XL Champion

2020-21 Classic League 2nd Place

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello Roster

No. Name Pos. Notes 1 Luke Berry 2 Elian Valerino 5 Brant Pittman 6 Tahir Arreola 7 Christian Marroguin 8 Ethan Gardenhire 9 Jack Bryan 10 Reese Pack 11 Jade Hiller 12 Drew Peterson 13 Thomas Garofalo 14 William Schneider 16 Abdullah Boutari 17 Jack Abare 18 Ezaan Butt 19 Parker Mawhee 20 Leonard Londe 21 Reginald Bush 22 Eisa Taleb 23 Diego Morales 25 Daniel Agui 36 Avner Lipszyc

Coach: Oscar Borgarello

Manager: John Peterson

FC Dallas Youth 03 – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 KC Legends Academy 2003 Noon Classic League Complex #5 Mon, March 29 AC Brea 03 PDA 6 pm MoneyGram #8 Wed, March 31 FC Premier 03 Opoku 8 pm Classic League Complex #9

