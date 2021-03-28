FC Dallas East Texas 03 Boys Medina for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
FC Dallas East Texas 03 Boys Medina are from Mt Pleasant.
Team Accolades
2020 Bat City Cup Presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center Champions
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational XL Champions
2020-21 Classic League 1st Place
2020 DTSC Summer Festival Semi-Finalists
FC Dallas East Texas 03 Medina Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|Reece Gaylor
|F
|4
|Michael Palomares
|M
|5
|Giovanny Rojas
|6
|Francisco Equihua
|7
|Norberto Martinez
|8
|Diego Enriquez
|M
|9
|Ismael Olmos
|10
|Juan David Mendoza
|11
|Julian Ramirez
|F
|12
|Jose Perez
|13
|Guillermo Sanchez
|17
|Juan Gandara
|18
|Osvaldo Marquez
|27
|Esteban Rodriguez
|85
|Chancellor Williams
|M
|99
|Ernesto Romero
Coach: Francisco Medina
Manager: Janet Gandara
ETX 03 Medina Schedule – Bracket C
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Indiana Fire Juniors 03 Red
|Noon
|Classic League Complex #1
|Mon, March 29
|IMG Academy U17 Elite
|12:30 pm
|MoneyGram #2
|Wed, March 31
|Solar 03 Del Leon
|4 pm
|Classic League Complex #1