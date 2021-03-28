FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

FC Dallas doesn’t have an Academy U18 team but the U18 bracket at the Dallas Cup still has three FCD Youth teams. I’ll start with Premier.

Team Accolades

2020 USYS National Championship Semi-Finalist

2020 USYS Region 3 Champions

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Premier

No. Name Pos. Note 0 Marcos Cortez 0? Goalkeeper? 2 Kaeden Johnson 7 Jon Olivarez 10 Diego Pepi 21 Jalen Belong 22 Madden Montgomery 23 Ayden Mendoza M 24 Bryson Bolton F 26 Brock McCurry 27 Taylor Davis 28 Eder Najera 29 William Heidman F 32 Reece Fragle M 33 David Newman D 37 Colby McDaniel W 45 Omar Munoz 56 Aiden Cumbie D 66 Joel Perez D 80 Edwin Garcia 88 Creighton Schmidt M

Coach: Casey Cantor

Manager: Marsha Mendoza

03 Boys PremierSchedule – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Maya Furia Rojinegra NLFC 2:30 pm Classic League Complex #8 Mon, March 29 Solar West 03 Donnelly 4 pm MoneyGram #3 Wed, March 31 LASC 03 Araya 2:30 pm Classic League Complex #8

FC Dallas 03B Premier 2019 NTS State Cup.