FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (4-1-4, 16 points) hosts the Concacaf Champions League Champions – and 12thvin the West – Seattle Sounders (2-4-1, 7 points) tonight at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 7 pm CT.

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Outside Market Stream: ESPN+.

TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29).

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 7 pm.

Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 7:30 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

Brandon Servania is suspended and I think Tsiki Ntsabeleng replaces him. Otherwise, the XI is pretty set except holding mid and right back.

Since it’s a home game I’ll put Edwin Cerrillo at the 6 which means Facundo Quignon will probably start at KC for the Open Cup game. Coach Nico Estevez told me he thought Facu was excellent vs Sporting so that works out.

At right back, I’ll also stick with Ema Twumasi who has been playing better, and also predict Nanu gets the Cup game on Tuesday.

But honestly flip a coin on either. I’m finding it hard to predict those two battles.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Seattle for May 7, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Facundo Quignon

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Thomas Roberts

Kalil ElMedkhar

Szabolcs Schön

Nanu

Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Suspended: Brandon Servania (red card)

Seattle Sounders

Out: Xavier Arreaga (Concussion protocol)

Out: João Paulo (Right ACL tear)

Out: Dylan Teves (Right hamstring strain)

Kit Assignments

Not yet posted but FC Dallas will almost certainly be in their red and blue. Red/blue being their dark kit, Seattle might be in rave green?

the consistency with which MLS posts the kit graphic… isn’t.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 4-1-4 (16 points – 4th in West)

4-1-4 (16 points – 4th in West) SEA record : 2-4-1 (7 points – 12th in West)

: 2-4-1 (7 points – 12th in West) FCD vs. SEA all-time : 7-13-8 (29 goals scored, 44 goals conceded)

: 7-13-8 (29 goals scored, 44 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA all-time home: 6-4-5 (20 goals scored, 14 goals conceded)

Officials

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Ian McKay

4TH: Eric Tattersall

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Chapman MLS Stats

202 games

3.76 Y/g

47 R

87 pens

22.37 F/g

More Game Info

Seattle is unbeaten in five straight MLS matches against Dallas (W3 D2), including playoff wins in 2019 and 2020.

FC Dallas’ unbeaten run extended to seven matches (W4 D3) with a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Alan Velasco‘s direct free-kick was the first direct free-kick goal for Dallas in over three years, since Reto Ziegler scored against the Union in April 2019.

Nicolás Lodeiro had a goal and two assists in Seattle’s loss to the Earthquakes on April 23, taking his total to 96 goal contributions for the Sounders in MLS (34 goals, 62 assists).

It’s possible Lodeiro is good.

Jesus Ferreira ranks third in MLS with six goals this season.

FC Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference (tied for eighth in the league) with 14 goals scored and is tied for 11th with 12 assists.

The FC Dallas defense has only conceded seven goals in nine matches this season making them tied for second in the league and tied for first in the Western Conference with the least amount of goals allowed with LA Galaxy

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Edwin Cerrillo — (44)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paul Arriola — (96)

300 MLS APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — (290)