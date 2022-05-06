Irving FC ready for season two of the NPSL

2021 was the inaugural season for Irving FC who joined the league after taking part in the locally based Roja League. After finishing 5th in the Lone Star Conference, one place out of the playoffs, the Gallos now look forward to season two under Coach Ben Clarvis and Assistant Coach Janos Fazekas.
“The goal is to improve and get better every year,” said Coach Clarvis. “We missed the playoffs by 1 point last year so the first goal is to get into the playoffs this time. And then anything can happen.”
Irving FC opens the season on the road this Saturday at Denton Diablos. 7:30 pm kickoff at UNT Soccer Stadium.
Head Coach Ben Clarvis
Coach Clarvis is an assistant coach at Austin College and the academy director at the AYSES soccer club in McKinney. A former Denton Diablos assistant and FC Cleburn Head Coach (PDL) he has a FA Level 2 back and USSF C license.
Clarvis played collegiately at Midwestern State and it’s no surprise the Gallos roster leans heavily in that direction. “When I played at Midwestern it was under Coach [Michael] Meachum, who was an assistant at the time, and I played with both his assistants now. So that connection definitely helps. But we also get players from all the strong programs in the area.”
Venue
Irving FC will be playing at the Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium in Irving. It’s at 600 E Sixth St.
Irving FC Roster
|Name
|Pos
|College
|Hometown
|Notes
|Tristian Adams
|CB/DM
|Midwestern State
|Mansfield, TX
|2nd season with IFC
|Rodrigo Artiga
|GK
|Richland College
|San Salvador, El Salvador
|Thierry Assamoi
|LB
|UT Tyler
|Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire
|Ethan Carbajal
|W
|Dallas Baptist
|Irving, TX
|Nathan Clifford
|LB
|Midwestern State
|Derry, Ireland
|Joe Conway
|F
|Clayton State
|Newcastle, England
|2nd season with IFC
|Daniel Escorcia
|F/M
|Independiente Santa Fe
|Tomasso Favro
|W
|Tiffin U
|Lombardy, Italy
|Italian
|Payton Franklin
|D
|Dallas Baptist
|Greenville, TX
|Chris Fuentes
|M
|Richland College
|Frisco, TX
|FC Dallas Academy Alum.
|Yahir Gallardo
|CM
|Richland College
|Dallas, TX
|Juan Galindo
|CB/DM
|Midwestern State
|Leon, Mexico
|Malik Henry-Scott
|F
|Tulsa
|Plano, TX
|FC Dallas Academy Alum. Brother of Tarik Scott.
|Robbie Jenkinson
|CB/6
|North Greenville U
|Manchester, England
|2nd season with IFC.
|Bernabe Lopez
|D
|Incarnate Word
|Fort Worth, TX
|Brandon Martinez-Trelles
|F/M
|Midwestern State
|Houston, TX
|Felipe Medina
|F/M
|Oral Roberts
|Arlington, TX
|2020 Dallas Morning News Offensive Player of the Year
|Enzo Nogue
|F
|Richland College
|Ethan Orozco
|CM
|Newberry College
|McKinney, TX
|2nd season with IFC
|Luis Pacheco
|M
|Midwestern State
|Dallas, TX
|2nd season with IFC. FC Dallas Academy Alum.
|Colby Parton
|RB
|Midwestern State
|Euless, TX
|2nd season with IFC. Robert Grays Teammate of the Year at MSU.
|Esteban Ramirez
|LB
|Southern Nazarene U
|Farmers Branch, TX
|Juanito Ramirez
|M
|Midwestern State
|Winnsboro, TX
|2nd season with IFC
|Jackson Redding
|M
|Midwestern State
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|Eric Romero
|CM
|Southern Nazarene U
|Dallas, TX
|SNU Male Athlete of the Year. FC Dallas Academy Alum.
|Nathan Toledo
|CB/DM
|Midwestern State
|Dallas, TX
|FC Dallas Academy Alum.
|Cody Wann
|GK
|Eastern New Mexico
|Midlothian, TX
|2nd season with IFC
|Takayoshi Wyatt
|F/M
|Tulsa
|Dallas, Texas
|Richland College transfer.
Media and Sponsors
If you really want to follow Irving FC, check out GallosTV.
IFC also has a new multi-year partnership with Eddie’s Garage, a Texas-based restoration and custom auto company.
Irving FC also has its own merchandise and soccer store. 124 S. Main St. in Irving.