FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids postponed

FC Dallas’ game against the Colorado Rapids, like four of the other five games in Major League Soccer, has been postponed in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI.

The player-led movement began earlier on Wednesday as the Milwaukee Bucks players collectively decided not to take to the court in the NBA playoffs. The matter was close to the Bucks with Kenosha 40 miles away.

The NBA later called off all games for the day, and some in Major League Baseball also called off their games.

With a 7:38pm scheduled kick-off at Toyota Stadium, only the goalkeepers had begun their early warm-up routine. The starting lineups were not released at their usual time an hour before kick-off as talk of a league wide postponement spread even after Inter Miami’s game against Atlanta United had kicked off.

No official confirmation was given until 7:26pm as the announcement was made on the FC Dallas pregame show.

FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids players pose for a group photo after the postponement of their game on 8/26/20 (FC Dallas Communications)

Players and coaches from both teams assembled – dressed in the MLS Black Lives Matter shirts that have been commonly seen since the MLS is Back Tournament began – on the field for a group photograph and talk before the Rapids departed for Denver.

FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids will be rescheduled at a date yet to be confirmed.

We, THE PLAYERS, decided to not play tonight. Some things are bigger than soccer and things need to change. We are together in this no matter the color. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/GROGG15Af3 — Reggie Cannon (@ReggieCannon15) August 27, 2020

FC Dallas issued the following statement:

“FC Dallas loves and supports our players. We join them in raising awareness for racial injustice against the Black community.”

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez added the following:

“We stand by the players and the staff in this moment to demonstrate togetherness and to bring attention for things to be better. I think it’s an opportunity to learn, to be educated and to give each other love.”