Forward Madison v North Texas SC postponed

North Texas SC will not play the second leg of El Plastico on Sunday as originally scheduled. Forward Madison made the decision to postpone the USL League One clash in light of the recent shooting of Jacob Blake.

The team are playing in Milwaukee for the remainder of the 2020 season, just 40 miles away from where Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot several times in the back by a police officer.

Some things are more important than soccer.



In collaboration with our players, @FwdFeatherstone and @USLLeagueOne, we have decided to postpone Sunday's game against North Texas SC. pic.twitter.com/8BTPRwXgQE — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) August 27, 2020

FC Dallas’ game against the Colorado Rapids was postponed close to kick off at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, as part of a movement led by the Milwaukee Bucks to put the shooting of Blake in the spotlight in place of sports.

At this time FC Dallas is still slated to play Minnesota United on Saturday. North Texas’ game with Forward Madison will be rescheduled at a later date.