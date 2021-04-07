FC Dallas steps up preseason preparation against Austin FC Wednesday

FC Dallas sees its first MLS opposition on Wednesday afternoon as preseason moves into the final stretch, while Toyota Stadium will welcome fans for the first time in 2021.

Austin FC make the trip up I-35 for the debuting club’s first appearance in an MLS stadium as part of La Copita.

FC Dallas leads the standings after a 5-0 win over San Antonio FC. Jader Obrian scored a brace, with goals from Ryan Hollingshead, Franco Jara, and an own goal rounded out the score at Toyota Stadium on Friday.

Jáder Obrian's first two goals in our kit.



really do enjoy this Jáder fella pic.twitter.com/Ebt6deBUOP — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) April 2, 2021

Josh Wolff’s side is yet to gain its first point after former Hoops Fafa Picault and Maxi Urruti scored the Houston goals in a 3-2 win on Saturday at Austin FC’s training complex.

Place Team GP W SO-W SO-L L F A GD PTS 1 FCD 1 1 0 0 0 5 0 5 3 2 HOU 1 1 0 0 0 3 2 1 3 3 SAFC 2 0 0 1 1 0 5 -5 1 4 AUS 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 *FC Dallas played a 0-0 draw (5-4 win on penalty kicks) against San Antonio FC on 3/27. The game only counted towards SAFC’s point total

With opening day 10 days out, FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez is keen to carry the tone from earlier wins over USL opposition also including OKC Energy and Austin FC’s near-neighbors Austin Bold.

“I think we’ve been very focused with taking each game on with a lot of respect and focus to do the job and so that’ll continue against Austin,” Gonzalez said on Monday. “Naturally we do recognize it’s an MLS opponent and it’s a new franchise, but we want to approach it the same way as the others and that’s with respect to compete and go and push to win the game.”

Coach Gonzalez will be able to count on Jesus Ferreira and Tanner Tessmann after the duo passed their quarantine period after representing the United States in Olympic qualifying.

Tickets are not on sale for Wednesday’s game. Season ticket members and guests will be admitted free of charge on the east side of the stadium. A stream will also be hosted by FC Dallas.

Soon after facing its new in-state foe, FCD will travel to face archrivals Houston. The game at BBVA Stadium on Saturday will kick off at 4pm as both clubs finish out their La Copita schedules.