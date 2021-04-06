FCD/NTX Roster Rankings – April 6, 2021

As FC Dallas moves on to its MLS phase of the preseason, we wanted to start off the season the right way – with a power ranking!
Let’s kick off the fourth season of our ranking of all 41 players under professional contract with FC Dallas or North Texas SC. There’s no scientific formula beyond who is playing well – or at all – in addition to who is being talked up or down by coaches, media, and fans.
So without further ado:
Starting XI:
|1 (-)
|Andres Ricaurte
High: 1 | Low: 1
|The Magician, at this point this is pretty much his team. He may have to do some heavy lifting this year. – Buzz
|2 (-)
|Matt Hedges
High: 2 | Low: 2
|It’s been good to see D’GOAT back with the captain’s armband in preseason. – Dan
|3 (-)
|Ryan Hollingshead
High: 3 | Low: 3
|He’s the guy at right back for now. Even though we don’t like him at right back. – Buzz
|4 (-)
|Jimmy Maurer
High: 4 | Low: 4
|No goals conceded so far in preseason. – Dan
|5 (-)
|Bryan Acosta
High: 5 | Low: 5
|Until proven otherwise, “Moon-shot” Acosta is the starter next to Ricaurte. – Buzz
|6 (-)
|Jose Antonio Martinez
High: 6 | Low: 6
|Everyone at the club is talking the Spaniard up as a player and a person. Looks like that gap we worried about last year got a pretty sturdy fix. – Dan
|7 (-)
|Franco Jara
High: 7 | Low: 7
|Holding down the 9… for now. – Buzz
|8 (-)
|Freddy Vargas
High: 8 | Low: 8
|He’s been the name in preseason. Scored a nice free kick and had another to assist Ho’Head against San Antonio. Are set pieces going to start happening again? – Dan
|9 (-)
|Jesus Ferreira
High: 9 | Low: 9
|Big National Team bump coming off the back of 2020’s low ranking. Can he carry it over to 2021 MLS play? – Buzz
|10 (-)
|Jader Obrian
High: 10 | Low: 10
|Two goals against SAFC. Not the prettiest but it shows he can fight through a challenge and find the net. – Dan
|11 (-)
|Johnny Nelson
High: 11 | Low: 11
|The best outside back defender in the team has held off Munjoma so far. – Buzz
In The Mix:
|12 (-)
|Ricardo Pepi
High: 12 | Low: 12
|Jara is finally getting some competition from the young striker. – Dan
|13 (-)
|Tanner Tessmann
High: 13 | Low: 13
|Fantastic minutes with the Olympic team. Can he beat out Acosta? – Buzz
|14 (-)
|Edwin Cerrillo
High: 14 | Low: 14
|The number six jersey and the team just sold his biggest direct competition. Did Cerrillo make Thiago Santos expendable? – Dan
|15 (-)
|Bressan
High: 15 | Low: 15
|Got the first start out of respect for time served but has lost out to Martinez since. Is the 3rd CB in a 3-man back line. – Buzz
|16 (-)
|Phelipe Megiolaro
High: 16 | Low: 16
|Not conceded a goal in preseason, saved two penalties and scored one in the shootout against SAFC. – Dan
|17 (-)
|Nicky Hernandez
High: 17 | Low: 17
|A fantastic 2nd half of 2020 got him drafted then a good camp got him signed. He’s seen minutes while Acosta and Tessmann were gone. – Buzz
|18 (-)
|Eddie Munjoma
High: 18 | Low: 18
|Eddie is second choice at both fullback positions but big obstacles on both sides. – Dan
|19 (-)
|Ema Twumasi
High: 19 | Low: 19
|Injuries derailed his expected run at right back. Will have some work to do to get back into the mix. – Buzz
|20 (-)
|Brandon Servania
High: 20 | Low: 20
|Getting starts and just completed his first 90 mins with SKN St. Polten. – Dan
Second Team:
|21 (-)
|Thomas Roberts
High: 21 | Low: 21
|Roberts was having a really good spring by all reports until he got injured. Should be back in time for the season. – Buzz
|22 (-)
|Paxton Pomykal
High: 22 | Low: 22
|Paxton’s health is an enigma wrapped in a mystery. Now the covers are coming off so it’ll be easier to tell if he’s really playing and training. – Dan
|23 (-)
|Justin Che
High: 23 | Low: 23
|On loan to Bayern, playing with Bayern II it seems. – Buzz
|24 (-)
|Kalil ElMedkhar
High: 24 | Low: 24
|A stunning goal in the first scrimmage but those wing spots seem to be locked up right now. – Dan
|25 (-)
|Dante Sealy
High: 25 | Low: 25
|Mostly late minutes this spring and some NTX scrimmage time. – Buzz
|26 (-)
|Kyle Zobeck
High: 26 | Low: 26
|Shutler came in to challenge for third spot on the depth chart and Zobeck seems to have won that battle. – Dan
|27 (-)
|Derek Waldeck
High: 27 | Low: 27
|The sole NTX contracted player still in FCD camp, that we know of. FCD might be in need of a cheap depth piece at 6. Does he have a shot? – Buzz
|28 (-)
|Nksoi Burgess
High: 28 | Low: 28
|Needs games. – Dan
|29 (-)
|Hope Kodzo Avayevu
High: 29 | Low: 29
|Handed the North Texas 10-shirt and maybe the keys to the bus. Expectations are rising fast. – Buzz
|30 (-)
|Colin Shutler
High: 30 | Low: 30
|Impressed enough to be signed by NTX in a timely manner. Presumably the first choice USL-1 keeper. – Dan
|31 (-)
|Gibran Rayo
High: 31 | Low: 31
|A solid second half to 2020 gets him another go in 2021. Needs consistency. – Buzz
|32 (-)
|Bernard Kamungo
High: 32 | Low: 32
|A trialist signing, the NTX folks seem very excited about him. – Dan
In Reserve:
|33 (-)
|Thibaut Jacquel
High: 33 | Low: 33
|24-year-old from France and Campbell U signs a USL-1 deal and has been scoring. Where does he fit in the FCD/NTX system? – Buzz
|34 (-)
|Alisson
High: 34 | Low: 34
|One of the few retained players, it’s a good time for Alisson to really kick on and show more than begin dependable at the USL League One level. – Dan
|35 (-)
|Imanol Almaguer
High: 35 | Low: 35
|Too often injured, need to see some progression soon. – Buzz
|36 (-)
|Alex Bruce
High: 36 | Low: 36
|Injuries did Bruce a disservice in 2020. He needs to stay healthy. – Dan
|37 (-)
|David Rodriguez
High: 37 | Low: 37
|On loan to Atlético San Luis. Needs more consistency with NTX and greater impact. – Buzz
|38 (-)
|Mikey Maldonado
High: 38 | Low: 38
|Another open trialist signed. A versatile defender off the back of a solid season in the 5th tier UPSL. – Dan
|39 (-)
|Kazu
High: 39 | Low: 39
|Just arrived in DFW in the last day or so. – Buzz
|40 (-)
|Alejandro Viniegra
High: 40 | Low: 40
|As far as we know not here yet. – Dan
|41 (-)
|Juan Parra
High: 41 | Low: 41
|As far as we know not here yet either. – Buzz
As we’ve talked about an offensive rebuild, Andres Ricaurte is the man of the moment at Toyota Stadium. Agree or disagree with us, let us know.