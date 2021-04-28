FC Dallas signs Smith as 32nd Homegrown

FC Dallas has signed 17-year-old right back Collin Smith to a Homegrown deal.

The Florida native joined FC Dallas from Solar SC in 2018 as a striker and right wing, scoring 14 goals in 46 appearances before being converted to his current role in the back line.

"The pathway is essential"



Welcome to the first team, Collin! pic.twitter.com/Yis4Jfn0eZ — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) April 28, 2021

Smith made his North Texas SC debut last season in the season-opening win over Forward Madison, replacing fellow recent Homegrown Beni Redzic in the final minute. Smith would go on to log 694 minutes, only missing one game. Smith made the USL League One team of the week in September 2020 after scoring against FC Tucson.

69' – GOAL!! It's Collin Smith who scores the second of the match! 🔥#TUCvNTX pic.twitter.com/Lvet1nRezM — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 13, 2020

In the wake of Reggie Cannon and Bryan Reynolds’ departures, Smith had been converted to right back having spent most of 2020 playing at his traditional wing role for both the academy and North Texas SC. Utilizing his pace and excellent crossing ability, the experiment paid off with a strong showing in preseason starting with a substitute performance in FC Dallas’ opening scrimmage against OKC Energy. Smith returned to North Texas SC duty on Saturday, starting at right back in the development team’s 4-2 win over Fort Lauderdale CF.

FC Dallas agreed a three year deal with two team option years in line with other FC Dallas Homegrown players. He will remain with North Texas SC on a season-long loan.

Smith was called up to the United States U-16s in 2019, while also being named to the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Team.