3rd Degree the Podcast 108 now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, your hosts Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick dissect the debacle in San Jose, take issue with a few Luchi comments, talk tactical failures & fixes, Hedges injury, look ahead to Portland with some potential line up changes, explain why Jara will keep starting, dig into the new FC Dallas Homegrown signing, and talk a little North Texas SC.

