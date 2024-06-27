FC Dallas sells Jose Milato to Spartak Subotica

As was reported back on June 24th, FC Dallas has announced the sale of forward José Mulato to FK Spartak Subotica of the Serbian SuperLiga. Mulato’s loan with San Antonio FC was terminated to make the transfer.

According to FC Dallas, the departure of Mulato opens a U22 Initiative Player and international roster slot for FC Dallas. Both of these come as a surprise as the season-long loan to San Antonio would have accomplished the same thing, we would have thought.

Opening the U22 and foreign slots is a big win for the club and should help in the next window.

Mulato came to FC Dallas on loan in 2022 to play for North Texas SC where he scored 20 goals in 41 games. Signing for FCD in 2023, Mulato made seven total appearances with 100 total minutes and 0 goals.

3rd Degree Says

From our eyes, Mulato just didn’t have the quicks for the step-up in grade to MLS. Something that should have been clear prior to his signing based on his participation in first-team training. Hopefully, FC Dallas has made a profit on this move.