FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April (& a bit of May) 2024

Well this is nice, a couple of wins and one that doesn’t even have an asterisk next to it!

As always, there is nothing scientific about this, we’re just looking at who of the 53 contracted players for FC Dallas and North Texas SC is playing. Also, who we and our colleagues in the media are talking about, and who the fans have been lifting up or slamming down. At the end of the day, it’s all just a bit of fun!

Starting XI

Rank Trend Comments 1 Paes, Maarten

FCD (G) High: 1 Low: 2 — 0 A whole country is talking about him with a lot of main stream media coverage. That’s an automatic #1 – Dan 2 Illarramendi, Asier

FCD (M) High: 1 Low: 4 ▲ 2 He’s back and showing why he’s such a pivotal player. He’s the only two way mid healthy and playing. The halftime sub vs Austin is concerning. – Buzz 3 Tafari, Nkosi

FCD (D) High: 2 Low: 3 ▼ 1 A spell out of the starting lineup seemed to bring Kos back to the player we know – Dan 4 Musa, Petar

FCD (F) High: 4 Low: 12 ▲ 5 Goals are starting to come – 3 in the last 5 games – as he gets dialed in with Jesus Ferreira. – Buzz 5 Fraser, Liam

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 6 ▲ 1 Is the Canadian Destroyer a leading MLS midfielder, no. Is he FC Dallas’ second-best midfielder right now, unquestionably – Dan 6 Junqua, Sam

FCD (D) High: 6 Low: 9 ▲ 2 He’s a lock starter at a position that isn’t his prime. What an amazingly valuable player. – Buzz 7 Ibeagha, Sebastien

FCD (D) High: 7 Low: 10 ▲ 3 Whether it’s Sebas stepping up, or the team really dropping off en masse, Ibeagha is looking one of the brighter spots of 2024. Extra points for the goal in the one and only Texas Derby – Dan 8 Ferreira, Jesus

FCD (F) High: 6 Low: 11 ▲ 3 Is the Jesus back? Youngest player to 50 goals in MLS history! When he’s focused and on he’s special. 9 Arriola, Paul

FCD (F) High: 3 Low: 9 ▼ 6 In the five MLS games he played since we last ranked, Arriola has only one shot on target and four key passes for a total of 0.4xG and 0.6xAG. That’s $1.5m in salary and nearly $1m in TAM to pay it down below the DP threshold – Dan 10 Farfan, Marco

FCD (D) High: 10 Low: 17 ▲ 7 He’s back in the XI and wow did FCD need him. He may not leave the lineup again. Burnout is a worry as usual. – Buzz 11 Lletget, Sebastian

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 15 ▼ 6 Hurt again after three games – Dan

Marco Farfan controls the ball in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

Rank Trend Comments 12 Delgado, Patrickson

FCD (M) High: 12 Low: 32 ▲ 4 He’s getting a lot of PT even after Illarra returned. Basically any time Illarra is out, he’s in because of all the injuries. – Buzz 13 Farrington, Logan

FCD (F) High: 12 Low: 14 ▼ 1 Got the winner in the Open Cup, but displacing Musa is nigh on impossible. Recorded 92 minutes since we last ranked, but not a lot of time where he’s in a position to chase a game – Dan 14 Ansah, Eugene

FCD (F) High: 13 Low: 20 ▼ 1 In and out of the team. Can’t seem to lock down a spot even through he’s outplayed most of the alternatives. – Buzz 15 Kamungo, Bernard

FCD (F) High: 8 Low: 15 ▼ 1 Bernie is growing in to the new system, but his minutes and performances are hit or miss – Dan 16 Twumasi, Ema

FCD (D) High: 15 Low: 19 ▼ 1 He’s the starting right wingback for now but his hold seems tenuous. Herbert Endeley is pressuring and Geovane Jesus will be back in the next month or two. – Buzz 17 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki

FCD (M) High: 17 Low: 24 ▲ 7 Got the start in the Open Cup in a higher role than we’re used to seeing and looked one of FCD’s better players. Retained the start against Austin with Arriola out – Dan 18 Endeley, Herbert

FCD (D) High: 16 Low: 18 — 0 He’s showing enough with NTX to get FCD PT again with the Open Cup start. – Buzz 19 Sealy, Dante

FCD (M) High: 7 Low: 19 ▼ 12 Lost the starting spot in the middle of this ranking period, and doesn’t look likely to get a ton of minutes at present – Dan 20 Sainte, Carl

FCD (M) High: 20 Low: 29 ▲ 1 Made his MLS debut with an eye on being a center back long term but can emergency 6. – Buzz

Tsiki Ntsabeleng shoots for goal in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

Rank Trend Comment 21 Maurer, Jimmy

FCD (G) High: 17 Low: 21 ▼ 2 You know the drill with Jimmy. Not getting the USOC game is a bit of a knock though – Dan 22 Gonzalez, Omar

FCD (D) High: 18 Low: 22 ▼ 2 Since Nkosi Tafari rebound, Gonzalez hasn’t been in much at all. – Buzz 23 Scott, Tarik

FCD (F) High: 23 Low: 26 ▲ 3 Only Michael Collodi has more minutes for North Texas SC, and he’s top scorer with three goals. Not bad for the first year back from an ACL – Dan 24 Norris, Nolan

FCD (M) High: 22 Low: 24 ▼ 2 He dominates in midfield for NTX but picks up too many yellow cards. Why is he not playing for FCD? Might be the cards. – Buzz 25 Garcia, Diego

NTX (M) High: 23 Low: 25 ▼ 2 Scored in both of the last shootout wins, including one in the seventh minute of stoppage time against The Town FC – Dan 26 Sali, Enes

FCD (F) High: 26 Low: 27 ▲ 1 Has good flashes of dangerous attacking play for Los Toritos, but still has bad moments too. This project may take a while. – Buzz 27 Carrera, Antonio

FCD (G) High: 23 Low: 27 ▼ 2 Toño’s loan is truly baffling. Started three of the six games in this period, he’s even splitting time in the Open Cup – Dan 28 Collodi, Michael

NTX (G) High: 28 Low: 35 — 0 What a gift Collodi is. Every skill is the same as from the Academy and yet the overall player is even better. Amazing leader. – Buzz 29 Gordon, Nico

FCD (F) High: 29 Low: 31 — 0 Consistent starter, and great in possession. Gordon recorded 97.2% passing success across the full 90 minutes last weekend – Dan 30 Pedrinho

NTX (M) High: 28 Low: 42 ▲ 12 Back from compartment surgery, back influencing, heading toward dominating. – Buzz 31 Pondeca, Tomas

FCD (M) High: 31 Low: 34 ▲ 2 Returned from injury during this ranking period with two sub appearances before starting the last two games – Dan 32 Parker, Isaiah

FCD (M) High: 32 Low: 37 ▲ 5 Steady starter for NTX at left wingback. Actually started at left center back in their last game. Still don’t think Coach Nico will ever recall him. – Buzz

Pedrinho carries upfield against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve

Rank Trend Comments 33 Humphrey, Turner

NTX (D) High: 33 Low: 40 ▲ 7 Started 6 of the 7 games this period, and contributing to the attack with a few shots and four key passes from center back – Dan 34 Korca, Amet

FCD (D) High: 27 Low: 34 ▼ 2 Made his MLS debut at The Town. Just 8 minutes played but I think we will see him more going forward. – Buzz 35 Molina, Malachi

NTX (D) High: 35 Low: 45 ▲ 10 Made his return against SKCII with a brace and carried that over into another start in last weekend’s first loss of the season – Dan 36 Mendonca, Nick

NTX (M) High: 30 Low: 36 ▼ 6 Losing PT to Nolan Norris, Tomas Pondeca, and Diego Garcia. – Buzz 37 Zanne, Abdoul

NTX (M) High: 34 Low: 43 ▼ 3 A red card back at the first game of this run of games. Played the full 90 last weekend after a couple of sub appearances – Dan 38 Henry-Scott, Malik

FCD (F) High: 36 Low: 38 ▼ 2 He hasn’t scored, but appeared in all 7 games with 3 starts. He’s got a small window but there’s something there. – Buzz 39 Pepi, Diego

NTX (F) High: 31 Low: 39 ▼ 8 The little train is sitting at the station waiting for an opportunity since Tarik Scott came into form – Dan 40 Ramirez, Anthony

NTX (M) High: 35 Low: 40 ▼ 5 7 games played with 3 starts for a U19 player. – Buzz 41 Urzua, Alejandro

FCD (M) High: 30 Low: 44 ▲ 3 Made the bench against Houston but still no minutes for the season – Dan 42 Lacy, Dylan

NTX (M) High: 39 Low: 42 ▼ 3 Had a fantastic Dallas Cup but he’s not seeing any time in MLS Next Pro. On a straight MLSNP contract so we need to see something soon. – Buzz 43 Mulato, Jose

FCD (F) High: 43 Low: 49 — 0 Mulato has a grand total of 42 minutes for San Antonio since we last did the roster ranking, and 29 of those came in an Open Cup defeat – Dan 44 Westergren, Mads

NTX (D) High: 44 Low: 47 ▲ 3 Made hit MLS debut at The Town. Just 8 minutes played but I think we will see him more going forward. – Buzz 45 Taboada, Lautaro

NTX (F) High: 38 Low: 45 ▼ 4 Three minutes since we last did this, and nothing in over a month – Dan 46 Orejarena, Leonardo

NTX (M) High: 38 Low: 46 ▼ 8 Just 1 appearance for 1 minute. Honestly, it feels like he’s more of a paid Academy player than a Next Pro player. – Buzz 47 Londe, Leonard

NTX (F) High: 44 Low: 47 ▼ 1 The open trialist has made the bench twice in this period with no minutes as of yet – Dan 48 Darub, Victor

NTX (G) High: 45 Low: 48 — 0 0 minutes played. Got some Dallas Cup time with U19s and didn’t look great. – Buzz 49 Isaiah Kaakoush

NTX (M) High: 49 Low: 49 — 0 New signing. FCD/NTX thought enough of the 16-year-old to swipe him away from Phoenix Rising and get his homegrown priority from RSL. Top Drawer Soccer named him one to watch in USL Championship back in March – Dan 50 Jesus, Geovane

FCD (D) High: 46 Low: 50 ▼ 1 Running and jogging. Ahead of Velasco in timeline of return. – Buzz 51 Velasco, Alan

FCD (M) High: 47 Low: 51 ▼ 1 We include hype from people talking up players in the rankings disclaimer, but maybe not players talking up themselves. Velasco has been very active on social media which puts paid to those fears he’d be mentally checked out in his recovery – Dan 52 Rose, Tyshawn

NTX (D) High: 48 Low: 52 — 0 Also ACL recovery. Timeline about the same as Velasco. When will he return? – Buzz 53 Pomykal, Paxton

FCD (M) High: 11 Low: 53 ▼ 2 :’-( – Dan

Malachi Molina shields off a defender against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Comments

Oh no, what a shock, the guy who has a weekly CNN Indonesia article on him is top. Maarten Paes isn’t putting in the performances we saw last year, but he’s still really good for FCD and warranting attention.

Pedrinho is the big winner this month, jumping 12 spots on the back of a strong return from injury. After a great preseason, it’ll be interesting to see if he can get back to where he was in 2024 with the short-term nature of North Texas SC recruitment.

Mal Molina is a close second, returning to start the last two North Texas SC games, and even stick a couple of goals in on his comeback game.

Dante Sealy takes the biggest drop not through any fault of his own. Marco Farfan is the only option on the roster with a defensively sound game in the wingback role, and his return after a few injuries came with the added surprise that Marco can indeed get forward. With it not being the most likely position for Nico to utilize subs, Sealy’s playing time naturally takes a massive hit after being ever-present early on.

Let’s see how the rest of May and June sets up for our first summer rankings ahead of the national team tournaments – can anyone get back in a national team other than Liam Fraser?! Since the roster has got a little longer than when we started these, we’ll play around with the groupings so there aren’t 20 players in one category.