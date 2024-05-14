Categories FC Dallas, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April (& a bit of May) 2024

by Dan CrookeLeave a Comment on FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April (& a bit of May) 2024

Well this is nice, a couple of wins and one that doesn’t even have an asterisk next to it!

As always, there is nothing scientific about this, we’re just looking at who of the 53 contracted players for FC Dallas and North Texas SC is playing. Also, who we and our colleagues in the media are talking about, and who the fans have been lifting up or slamming down. At the end of the day, it’s all just a bit of fun!

Starting XI

RankTrendComments
1Paes, Maarten
FCD (G)		High: 1Low: 2— 0A whole country is talking about him with a lot of main stream media coverage. That’s an automatic #1 – Dan
2Illarramendi, Asier
FCD (M)		High: 1Low: 4▲ 2He’s back and showing why he’s such a pivotal player. He’s the only two way mid healthy and playing. The halftime sub vs Austin is concerning. – Buzz
3Tafari, Nkosi
FCD (D)		High: 2Low: 3▼ 1A spell out of the starting lineup seemed to bring Kos back to the player we know – Dan
4Musa, Petar
FCD (F)		High: 4Low: 12▲ 5Goals are starting to come – 3 in the last 5 games – as he gets dialed in with Jesus Ferreira. – Buzz
5Fraser, Liam
FCD (M)		High: 5Low: 6▲ 1Is the Canadian Destroyer a leading MLS midfielder, no. Is he FC Dallas’ second-best midfielder right now, unquestionably – Dan
6Junqua, Sam
FCD (D)		High: 6Low: 9▲ 2He’s a lock starter at a position that isn’t his prime. What an amazingly valuable player. – Buzz
7Ibeagha, Sebastien
FCD (D)		High: 7Low: 10▲ 3Whether it’s Sebas stepping up, or the team really dropping off en masse, Ibeagha is looking one of the brighter spots of 2024. Extra points for the goal in the one and only Texas Derby – Dan
8Ferreira, Jesus
FCD (F)		High: 6Low: 11▲ 3Is the Jesus back? Youngest player to 50 goals in MLS history! When he’s focused and on he’s special.
9Arriola, Paul
FCD (F)		High: 3Low: 9▼ 6In the five MLS games he played since we last ranked, Arriola has only one shot on target and four key passes for a total of 0.4xG and 0.6xAG. That’s $1.5m in salary and nearly $1m in TAM to pay it down below the DP threshold – Dan
10Farfan, Marco
FCD (D)		High: 10Low: 17▲ 7He’s back in the XI and wow did FCD need him. He may not leave the lineup again. Burnout is a worry as usual. – Buzz
11Lletget, Sebastian
FCD (M)		High: 5Low: 15▼ 6Hurt again after three games – Dan
Marco Farfan controls the ball in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Marco Farfan controls the ball in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

RankTrendComments
12Delgado, Patrickson
FCD (M)		High: 12Low: 32▲ 4He’s getting a lot of PT even after Illarra returned. Basically any time Illarra is out, he’s in because of all the injuries. – Buzz
13Farrington, Logan
FCD (F)		High: 12Low: 14▼ 1Got the winner in the Open Cup, but displacing Musa is nigh on impossible. Recorded 92 minutes since we last ranked, but not a lot of time where he’s in a position to chase a game – Dan
14Ansah, Eugene
FCD (F)		High: 13Low: 20▼ 1In and out of the team. Can’t seem to lock down a spot even through he’s outplayed most of the alternatives. – Buzz
15Kamungo, Bernard
FCD (F)		High: 8Low: 15▼ 1Bernie is growing in to the new system, but his minutes and performances are hit or miss – Dan
16Twumasi, Ema
FCD (D)		High: 15Low: 19▼ 1He’s the starting right wingback for now but his hold seems tenuous. Herbert Endeley is pressuring and Geovane Jesus will be back in the next month or two. – Buzz
17Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
FCD (M)		High: 17Low: 24▲ 7Got the start in the Open Cup in a higher role than we’re used to seeing and looked one of FCD’s better players. Retained the start against Austin with Arriola out – Dan
18Endeley, Herbert
FCD (D)		High: 16Low: 18— 0He’s showing enough with NTX to get FCD PT again with the Open Cup start. – Buzz
19Sealy, Dante
FCD (M)		High: 7Low: 19▼ 12Lost the starting spot in the middle of this ranking period, and doesn’t look likely to get a ton of minutes at present – Dan
20Sainte, Carl
FCD (M)		High: 20Low: 29▲ 1Made his MLS debut with an eye on being a center back long term but can emergency 6. – Buzz
Tsiki Ntsabeleng shoots for goal in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Tsiki Ntsabeleng shoots for goal in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

RankTrendComment
21Maurer, Jimmy
FCD (G)		High: 17Low: 21▼ 2You know the drill with Jimmy. Not getting the USOC game is a bit of a knock though – Dan
22Gonzalez, Omar
FCD (D)		High: 18Low: 22▼ 2Since Nkosi Tafari rebound, Gonzalez hasn’t been in much at all. – Buzz
23Scott, Tarik
FCD (F)		High: 23Low: 26▲ 3Only Michael Collodi has more minutes for North Texas SC, and he’s top scorer with three goals. Not bad for the first year back from an ACL – Dan
24Norris, Nolan
FCD (M)		High: 22Low: 24▼ 2He dominates in midfield for NTX but picks up too many yellow cards. Why is he not playing for FCD? Might be the cards. – Buzz
25Garcia, Diego
NTX (M)		High: 23Low: 25▼ 2Scored in both of the last shootout wins, including one in the seventh minute of stoppage time against The Town FC – Dan
26Sali, Enes
FCD (F)		High: 26Low: 27▲ 1Has good flashes of dangerous attacking play for Los Toritos, but still has bad moments too. This project may take a while. – Buzz
27Carrera, Antonio
FCD (G)		High: 23Low: 27▼ 2Toño’s loan is truly baffling. Started three of the six games in this period, he’s even splitting time in the Open Cup – Dan
28Collodi, Michael
NTX (G)		High: 28Low: 35— 0What a gift Collodi is. Every skill is the same as from the Academy and yet the overall player is even better. Amazing leader. – Buzz
29Gordon, Nico
FCD (F)		High: 29Low: 31— 0Consistent starter, and great in possession. Gordon recorded 97.2% passing success across the full 90 minutes last weekend – Dan
30Pedrinho
NTX (M)		High: 28Low: 42▲ 12Back from compartment surgery, back influencing, heading toward dominating. – Buzz
31Pondeca, Tomas
FCD (M)		High: 31Low: 34▲ 2Returned from injury during this ranking period with two sub appearances before starting the last two games – Dan
32Parker, Isaiah
FCD (M)		High: 32Low: 37▲ 5Steady starter for NTX at left wingback. Actually started at left center back in their last game. Still don’t think Coach Nico will ever recall him. – Buzz
Pedrinho carries upfield against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)
Pedrinho carries upfield against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve

RankTrendComments
33Humphrey, Turner
NTX (D)		High: 33Low: 40▲ 7Started 6 of the 7 games this period, and contributing to the attack with a few shots and four key passes from center back – Dan
34Korca, Amet
FCD (D)		High: 27Low: 34▼ 2Made his MLS debut at The Town. Just 8 minutes played but I think we will see him more going forward. – Buzz
35Molina, Malachi
NTX (D)		High: 35Low: 45▲ 10Made his return against SKCII with a brace and carried that over into another start in last weekend’s first loss of the season – Dan
36Mendonca, Nick
NTX (M)		High: 30Low: 36▼ 6Losing PT to Nolan Norris, Tomas Pondeca, and Diego Garcia. – Buzz
37Zanne, Abdoul
NTX (M)		High: 34Low: 43▼ 3A red card back at the first game of this run of games. Played the full 90 last weekend after a couple of sub appearances – Dan
38Henry-Scott, Malik
FCD (F)		High: 36Low: 38▼ 2He hasn’t scored, but appeared in all 7 games with 3 starts. He’s got a small window but there’s something there. – Buzz
39Pepi, Diego
NTX (F)		High: 31Low: 39▼ 8The little train is sitting at the station waiting for an opportunity since Tarik Scott came into form – Dan
40Ramirez, Anthony
NTX (M)		High: 35Low: 40▼ 57 games played with 3 starts for a U19 player. – Buzz
41Urzua, Alejandro
FCD (M)		High: 30Low: 44▲ 3Made the bench against Houston but still no minutes for the season – Dan
42Lacy, Dylan
NTX (M)		High: 39Low: 42▼ 3Had a fantastic Dallas Cup but he’s not seeing any time in MLS Next Pro. On a straight MLSNP contract so we need to see something soon. – Buzz
43Mulato, Jose
FCD (F)		High: 43Low: 49— 0Mulato has a grand total of 42 minutes for San Antonio since we last did the roster ranking, and 29 of those came in an Open Cup defeat – Dan
44Westergren, Mads
NTX (D)		High: 44Low: 47▲ 3Made hit MLS debut at The Town. Just 8 minutes played but I think we will see him more going forward. – Buzz
45Taboada, Lautaro
NTX (F)		High: 38Low: 45▼ 4Three minutes since we last did this, and nothing in over a month – Dan
46Orejarena, Leonardo
NTX (M)		High: 38Low: 46▼ 8Just 1 appearance for 1 minute. Honestly, it feels like he’s more of a paid Academy player than a Next Pro player. – Buzz
47Londe, Leonard
NTX (F)		High: 44Low: 47▼ 1The open trialist has made the bench twice in this period with no minutes as of yet – Dan
48Darub, Victor
NTX (G)		High: 45Low: 48— 00 minutes played. Got some Dallas Cup time with U19s and didn’t look great. – Buzz
49Isaiah Kaakoush
NTX (M)		High: 49Low: 49— 0New signing. FCD/NTX thought enough of the 16-year-old to swipe him away from Phoenix Rising and get his homegrown priority from RSL. Top Drawer Soccer named him one to watch in USL Championship back in March – Dan
50Jesus, Geovane
FCD (D)		High: 46Low: 50▼ 1Running and jogging. Ahead of Velasco in timeline of return. – Buzz
51Velasco, Alan
FCD (M)		High: 47Low: 51▼ 1We include hype from people talking up players in the rankings disclaimer, but maybe not players talking up themselves. Velasco has been very active on social media which puts paid to those fears he’d be mentally checked out in his recovery – Dan
52Rose, Tyshawn
NTX (D)		High: 48Low: 52— 0Also ACL recovery. Timeline about the same as Velasco. When will he return? – Buzz
53Pomykal, Paxton
FCD (M)		High: 11Low: 53▼ 2:’-( – Dan
Malachi Molina shields off a defender against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)
Malachi Molina shields off a defender against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)

Comments

Oh no, what a shock, the guy who has a weekly CNN Indonesia article on him is top. Maarten Paes isn’t putting in the performances we saw last year, but he’s still really good for FCD and warranting attention.

Pedrinho is the big winner this month, jumping 12 spots on the back of a strong return from injury. After a great preseason, it’ll be interesting to see if he can get back to where he was in 2024 with the short-term nature of North Texas SC recruitment.

Mal Molina is a close second, returning to start the last two North Texas SC games, and even stick a couple of goals in on his comeback game.

Dante Sealy takes the biggest drop not through any fault of his own. Marco Farfan is the only option on the roster with a defensively sound game in the wingback role, and his return after a few injuries came with the added surprise that Marco can indeed get forward. With it not being the most likely position for Nico to utilize subs, Sealy’s playing time naturally takes a massive hit after being ever-present early on.

Let’s see how the rest of May and June sets up for our first summer rankings ahead of the national team tournaments – can anyone get back in a national team other than Liam Fraser?! Since the roster has got a little longer than when we started these, we’ll play around with the groupings so there aren’t 20 players in one category.

Leave a Reply

