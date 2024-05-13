Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Austin FC, May 2024 by Buzz CarrickMay 12, 2024May 12, 2024Leave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Austin FC, May 2024 FC Dallas got a badly needed 2-1 win over Austin FC on Saturday night and Matt Visinsky has the pics. You can find more of Matt’s pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram. Tsiki Ntsabeleng is surrounded in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Liam Fraser makes a long pass in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sebas Ibeagha is eyes wide open in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ema Twumasi dribbles away from a defender in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Petar Musa takes a shot in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Tsiki Ntsabeleng shoots for goal in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Asier Illarramendi controls the ball in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Petar Musa rises above the opposition in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Jesus Ferreira heads for goal in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bernard Kamungo cuts back with the ball in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Maarten Paes volleys the ball upfield in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Liam Fraser surveys the way ahead in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Marco Farfan controls the ball in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Patrickson fires a shot in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Austin FC