The CBF has called up a U23 squad for November and FC Dallas’ newest goalkeeper Phelipe has been named to the side.

As part of their preparations for the 2020 (now really 2021) Olympics, Brazil will play two friendlies in November against Saudi Arabia and Egypt on November 13th and 16th. Both games will take place in Saudi Arabia.

According to most of the mentions I can find, Phelipe is expected to be the starter in goal for the Brazilian Olympic team.