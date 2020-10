On Episode 82 of 3rd Degree the Podcast, your 3rd Degree trio digs into the debacle that was FC Dallas at Nashville SC. We answer the important questions like: “What went wrong” – “Why the fan heat on Luchi now?” – “What happens next between Coach and Jara?” – “How many E’s were in the show?” Important stuff! We also dig into the Beer Garden closure, the Supporters Shield controversy, and pass on a Luchi story about Tanner Tessmann.

