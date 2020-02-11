FC Dallas loans Callum Montgomery to San Antonio FC

FC Dallas has announced the loan of center back Callum Montgomery to USL Championship side San Antonio FC with a right of recall. San Antonio is in need of a center back after parting ways with former FCD Homegrown Moises Hernandez at the end of the 2019 season.

Callum Montgomery, playing for North Texas SC, passes up-field against Orlando City B, May 11, 2019. (Jack Wallace, North Texas SC)

Montgomery is now expected, by us anyway, to play for San Antonio FC tomorrow against FC Dallas in the friendly between the two clubs at Toyota Field. There is a live stream of the match available here, kick-off is at 7:30 pm CT.

This is an excellent opportunity for Montgomery. SAFC is a quality organization despite their refusal to use the Spurs nickname. Montgomery made great strides competing for North Texas Soccer Club in 2019 and was one of the better center backs in USL-1.

By taking a loan to a USL-C, Montogomery will now challenge himself at a higher level and hopefully progress his game. Repeating himself at NTX made no sense.

FCD enters 2020 with Reto Ziegler, Matt Hedges, and Bressan all still on the MLS roster so playing time will initially be scarce for Montgomery. If something untoward happens to Ziegler, Hedges, or Bressan then Montgomery can be recalled.

FCD’s 1st Round SuperDraft pick Nkosi Burgess should be signed any day by FCD and will likely spend the bulk of 2020 training with FC Dallas and playing for North Texas SC.

Callum Montgomery of FC Dallas during 2020 spring training. (Courtesy FC Dallas)