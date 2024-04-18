FC Dallas hosts Memphis 901 in 2024 US Open Cup

Call it the Nighte Pickering homecoming if you will. With MLS teams entering the 2024 US Open Cup in the Round of 32, FC Dallas has been drawn as the host against Memphis 901.

Yup, the current club of former FC Dallas Academy product Nighte Pickering.

Memphis was not available for selection as a host and was placed in the Away 2 slot only to get FC Dallas as the Home 2 side.

You can see the live draw here if you desire.

Update: the game is now scheduled for May 7th at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

The round of 32 is scheduled to be played on either May 7th or 8th. The exact time and date have yet to be determined but the game will be at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. You can buy tickets here.

We're off to the Lone Star State! ⭐



U.S Open Cup Round of 32 Opponent Set!#USOC2024 // #DefendMemphis pic.twitter.com/2TJ4iJv2Vc — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) April 18, 2024