FC Dallas’ Guidry in Laura Harvey’s first US U-20 WNT camp

US Soccer has started filling its mass of coaching vacancies with former Arsenal and Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey leaving Utah Royals to take over the U-20s.

A former FIFA World Coach of the Year finalist, Harvey has coached a number of the game’s top players in her career, including Megan Rapinoe, Heather O’Reilly, Kelly Smith, and Becky Sauerbrunn in a career that has seen Harvey win both the FA Women’s Super League and the NWSL regular season title twice. The Englishwoman was also a finalist for the USWNT head coaching role before Vlatko Andonovski was handed the job in late October.

FC Dallas’ Samar Guidry joins a 25-player roster in Lakewood Ranch, FL today for a 12-day camp. The camp will be Harvey’s only chance to gather players together before the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship next month in the Dominican Republic.

Guidry has made 13 appearances in the FC Dallas back line in the current US Soccer Developmental Academy season, scoring four goals.

One other local interest for the US U-20 side is Solar SC’s Samantha Meza who appears to have missed out through injury.

U-20 USWNT ROSTER BY POSITION – FLORIDA TRAINING CAMP:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (UNC; Charlotte, N.C.), Julia Dohle (Penn State; Scarsdale, N.Y.), Meagan McClelland (Rutgers; Kearny, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (8): Michela Agresti (Boston College; Swampscott, Mass.), Samar Guidry (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Shae Holmes (Washington; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Smith Hunter (Seattle Reign Academy; Seattle, Wash.), Emily Mason (PDA; Flemington, N.J.), Bria Schrotenboer (Michigan State; Holland, Mich.), Natalia Staude (Virginia; Atlanta, Ga.), Kennedy Wesley (Stanford; Rossmoor, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Talia DellaPeruta (FC Köln; Cumming, Ga.), Maya Doms (Stanford; Davis, Calif.), Katelyn Duong (Minnesota; Portland, Ore.), Avery Lockwood (Indiana; Grand Rapids, Mich.), Brianna Pinto (UNC; Durham, N.C.), Alexa Spaanstra (Virginia; Brighton, Mich.), Astrid Wheeler (Concorde Fire SC; Atlanta, Ga.), Summer Yates (Washington; Pasco, Wash.)

FORWARDS (6): Catherine Barry (NEFC; Hingham, Mass.), Mia Fishel (UCLA; San Diego, Calif.), Rebecca Jarrett (Virginia; Clifton, N.J.), Sydny Nasello (South Florida; Land O’ Lakes, Fla.), Jenna Nighswonger (Florida State; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Trinity Rodman (SoCal Blues SC; Laguna Niguel, Calif.)