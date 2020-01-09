FC Dallas selects two in 2020 SuperDraft first round

FC Dallas went into the 2020 MLS SuperDraft with a best-player-available strategy with a small tilt toward a center back and a forward. The plan came to be with both a center back and a forward with pics 14 and 17.

14th Pick – Nkosi Burgess

Burgess is a 6-4 left center back with good feet and solid passing skills. He was the 2019 WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Previously at UConn (46 games but only 17 starts), Burgess was a graduate transfer to Seattle U where he started 18 out of 20 games this season.

Burgess is probably a player to develop and should see lots of time with North Texas SC this year.

17th Pick – Cal Jennings

As the draft wore on, I got more and more excited as Jennings slide down. Then I was bummed FCD passed on him at 14 only to raise again when he grabbed him at 17 (a pick that they acquired from the Pedroso trade).

Jennings is an electric goal scorer with 18 goals in 20 games as a senior to lead NCAAs and 14 goals in 15 games as a junior to earn USC First Team All-America. He can play as a high 9 but has the skills to adapt to the wing as well. My only issue is the #3 on a striker! (lolz) listed at 5′ 11″, 163 lbs, Jennings has plenty of skill and the work rate for Luchi-Ball.

Here’s a feature on Jennings from late in his junior year.

UCF Top Goals of 2019 video has more Jennings from this season.

40th Pick – Manuel Ferriol

5’11’ midfielder from Valencia Spain. Played at James Madison. He looks like a 6/8/10 type so more versatility for Luchi. Requires an Int spot but FCD has 3 open. But there’s not a lot of room left on the roster so he may have to be willing to sign with NTX.

2019 College Soccer News First Team All-American and ECAC Offensive Player of the Year. Career at JMU: 60 games, 46 starts, 30 goals, 10 assists.

Here are some junior-year highlights.

FCD’s remaining picks are 66th overall (3rd Round) and 79th overall (4th Round). Rounds three and four will be held on January 13.

Interestingly, FCD and MIA have traded picks in the 4th round. FCD up to 79th… and MIA down to 92nd. No reason why is listed… there has to be some other sweetener for the move.