Brandon Servania added to January USMNT Camp

US Soccer has announced that FC Dallas Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania has been added to the US Men’s National Team January Camp roster. Servania will travel to Florida to catch up with the rest of the USMNT.

📰: @BrandonServania has been added to the #JanuaryCamp roster.



The @FCDallas midfielder will join the #USMNT in Florida this afternoon! — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 11, 2020

The 26 men are gearing up in Bradenton for the USA’s first match of 2020 when they face Concacaf rival Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

The match will serve as an important preparation opportunity for the rest of the year as the USMNT will compete in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal in June and the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, which kicks off in September.

USA DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Bill Hamid (D.C. United; 6/0), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 10/0), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 16/3), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN; 0/0), Bryang Kayo (Unattached; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 13/2), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 1/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 19/0), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 6/0)

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 32/5), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 5/0), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg/GER; 0/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 39/10), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 55/12)