FC Dallas enters ’23 US Open Cup versus Nashville SC in Round of 32

As one of the top 8 seeded teams based on last year’s MLS standings, FC Dallas enters the 2023 US Open Cup in the Round of 32. The Round of 32 draw took place today and FC Dallas was picked on the road against Nashville SC.

FC Dallas and Nashville will face off on May 9th or 10th.

FCD was in a Group Two for the draw with fellow MLS side Nashville SC and two USL Championship sides, Birmingham Legion and Memphis 901.

Birmingham Legion has multiple FC Dallas connections. Aside from on loan Homegrown Collin Smith and former Academy player Matthew Corcoran, the Legion is coached by former Burn defender Tom Soehn assisted by former FCD player Eric Avila.

Memphis 901 is where former FCD Academy player Nighte Pickering currently plays. Pickering scored the game-winner to advance Memphis past Atlanta United in the previous round.