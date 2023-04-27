Leagues Cup Group State kick-off times announced

MLS has announced the kick-off times for the 2023 Leagues Cup Group Stage matches. FC Dallas is set to face Charlotte FC on July 21 and LIGA MX’s Necaxa on July 25 at Toyota Stadium. Both games will kick off at 7:30 pm CT and be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for 15 group-stage matches in the United States and Canada.

FC Dallas will face Necaxa for the first time since the 1998 CONCACAF Cup Winners Cup when the Dallas Burn competed in the competition now known as CONCACAF Champions League.

Advancing teams will compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds, beginning with the round of 32 on August 2-4 (16 matches), followed by the round of 16 on August 6-8 (eight matches). The eight advancing teams will compete in the quarterfinals from August 11-12 (four matches) before the two semifinal matches on August 15.

The Leagues Cup 2023 final and third-place games will be played on Saturday, August 19 and determine the three clubs that will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League.

Leagues Cup Group Stage Poster. (Courtesy MLS)