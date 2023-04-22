FC Dallas at NYCFC – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (14 points, 4-2-2) travel to the Big Apple to take on 5th in the East New York City FC (12 points, 3-2-3) at Citi Field Stadium at 6:30 pm CT.
These two teams are separated by 2 points in the standings.
Broadcast Info
TV: Free game on Apple TV
English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.
Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN
FCD Lineup Prediction
Jesus Ferreira played the full 90+ for the USMNT on Wednesday, presumably flew to Dallas on Thursday, and flew to New York on Friday… there is no way he starts. So I think Coach Nico Estevez will go with Jesus Jiminez up top. Paxton Pomykal, who only played about 4 minutes for the US, will be good to go.
Alan Velasco is listed as out, so I’m predicting it will be Jader Obrian on the left side where I saw him in training on Wednesday. Paul Arriola was able to train this so I’ve got him on the right – barring a set back in which case look for Bernard Kamungo.
I’m bringing back Nkosi Tafari with Sebas Ibeagha. And lastly, in a complete guess, my gut is telling me this is a good game in the smaller space and shorter field to give Sam Junqua a starter and rest Marco Farfan.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Bernard Kamungo
Marco Farfan
Jose Martinez
Jesus Ferreira
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Nolan Norris
Facundo Quignon
Ema Twumasi
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
OUT: Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)
New York City FC
OUT: None
MLS Kit Assignments
This is the week MLS teams will wear One Planet Kit by adidas Made entirely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled material created from reimagined plastic waste. FCD gets to wear the dark version, NYCFC the light.
Officials
Referee: Fotis Bazakos
AR1: Lyes Arfa
AR2: Gianni Facchini
4th Official: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
More Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 4-2-2 (14 points – 4th in West)
- NYC record: 3-2-3 (12 points – 5th in East)
- FCD vs. NYC all-time: 1-2-4 (10 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. NYC away: 0-1-2 (6 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)
James Sands NYCFC also played the full 90+ for the US, so he also might not start this one.
Keaton Parks is from Plano, Texas, and played at Liberty HS in Frisco. His club side was Liverpool Warriors.
NYCFC is unbeaten in 6 straight against FCD
Dallas hasn’t won on the road against NYCFC in three attempts (0-1-2) and its only win (home or away) in the series was back in 2015.
New York City FC has collected 10 points from its first four home games this season (W3 D1).
FC Dallas has just one loss in its last seven games and has scored at least once in each match (W4 D2).
Jesús Ferreira has scored his past two goals with the help of his fellow teammates Jesús Jiménez and Geovane Jesus.
All four of FC Dallas’ wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.
Dallas has a 13-1-2 record in the 16 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.
FC Dallas currently has a 1-1-1 road record.
FC Dallas had a 0.750 winning percentage (10-1-7 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 4-8-2 record (0.357 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2022.
Since 2018, FCD is 54-7-22 when scoring first.
300 CLUB WINS
- LA Galaxy 377
- New York Red Bulls 354
- FC Dallas 352
- Sporting Kansas City 350
- Columbus Crew 349
All-Time ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy 137
- New York Red Bulls 124
- Sporting Kansas City 122
- D.C. United 117
- Columbus 116
- FC Dallas 115
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Sam Junqua 49
50 MLS STARTS
Ema Twumasi 49
200 MLS APPEARANCES
Sebastian Lletget 194
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Jesus Ferreira
|41
|122