FC Dallas at NYCFC – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (14 points, 4-2-2) travel to the Big Apple to take on 5th in the East New York City FC (12 points, 3-2-3) at Citi Field Stadium at 6:30 pm CT.

These two teams are separated by 2 points in the standings.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free game on Apple TV

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN

FCD Lineup Prediction

Jesus Ferreira played the full 90+ for the USMNT on Wednesday, presumably flew to Dallas on Thursday, and flew to New York on Friday… there is no way he starts. So I think Coach Nico Estevez will go with Jesus Jiminez up top. Paxton Pomykal, who only played about 4 minutes for the US, will be good to go.

Alan Velasco is listed as out, so I’m predicting it will be Jader Obrian on the left side where I saw him in training on Wednesday. Paul Arriola was able to train this so I’ve got him on the right – barring a set back in which case look for Bernard Kamungo.

I’m bringing back Nkosi Tafari with Sebas Ibeagha. And lastly, in a complete guess, my gut is telling me this is a good game in the smaller space and shorter field to give Sam Junqua a starter and rest Marco Farfan.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI at NYCFC on April 22, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Marco Farfan

Jose Martinez

Jesus Ferreira

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nolan Norris

Facundo Quignon

Ema Twumasi

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)

New York City FC

OUT: None

MLS Kit Assignments

This is the week MLS teams will wear One Planet Kit by adidas Made entirely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled material created from reimagined plastic waste. FCD gets to wear the dark version, NYCFC the light.

Geovane Jesus models the One Planet Kit, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Officials

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

AR1: Lyes Arfa

AR2: Gianni Facchini

4th Official: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 4-2-2 (14 points – 4th in West)

4-2-2 (14 points – 4th in West) NYC record : 3-2-3 (12 points – 5th in East)

: 3-2-3 (12 points – 5th in East) FCD vs. NYC all-time : 1-2-4 (10 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)

: 1-2-4 (10 goals scored, 12 goals conceded) FCD vs. NYC away: 0-1-2 (6 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)

James Sands NYCFC also played the full 90+ for the US, so he also might not start this one.

Keaton Parks is from Plano, Texas, and played at Liberty HS in Frisco. His club side was Liverpool Warriors.

NYCFC is unbeaten in 6 straight against FCD

Dallas hasn’t won on the road against NYCFC in three attempts (0-1-2) and its only win (home or away) in the series was back in 2015.

New York City FC has collected 10 points from its first four home games this season (W3 D1).

FC Dallas has just one loss in its last seven games and has scored at least once in each match (W4 D2).

Jesús Ferreira has scored his past two goals with the help of his fellow teammates Jesús Jiménez and Geovane Jesus.

All four of FC Dallas’ wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.

Dallas has a 13-1-2 record in the 16 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

FC Dallas currently has a 1-1-1 road record.

FC Dallas had a 0.750 winning percentage (10-1-7 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 4-8-2 record (0.357 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2022.

Since 2018, FCD is 54-7-22 when scoring first.

300 CLUB WINS

LA Galaxy 377 New York Red Bulls 354 FC Dallas 352 Sporting Kansas City 350 Columbus Crew 349

All-Time ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy 137 New York Red Bulls 124 Sporting Kansas City 122 D.C. United 117 Columbus 116 FC Dallas 115

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Sam Junqua 49

50 MLS STARTS

Ema Twumasi 49

200 MLS APPEARANCES

Sebastian Lletget 194

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 41 122