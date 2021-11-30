FC Dallas End of 2021 Roster Decisions

FC Dallas announced their roster decision for the end of 2021 and, for the most part, it went just as we suggested it should. From an outsider’s point of view, I’m really quite pleased, they got these exactly as I wanted.

Let’s run through the option pick-ups and declines and I’ll explain each move.

Options Declined

Player Notes Phelipe Megiolaro It was already reported that FC Dallas wasn’t going to exercise the buy on Phelipe so declining his option is a formality. Bressan Bressan was the only older center-back contract the club could get out of as Jose Martinez and Matt Hedges both have longer deals. The CBs weren’t great this year so, as we suggested, Bressan is the odd man out. Caiser Gomes This one isn’t a surprise as his loan to North Texas SC from Portugal is ending. He was in turn loaned from NTX to Dallas. So it will be down for North Texas to do a new loan or buy, which I think they should. Johnny Nelson Not picking up Nelson’s contract option is mostly, I would think, about the back injury. He’s coming off his Generation adidas contract and would have to be added to the senior roster so, with that injury, it’s too risky to carry over the larger, former GA contract. Could he be a candidate for a new offer come January camp? Maybe at a lower number. Bryan Acosta Another move we suggested but weren’t expecting to actually happen. Acosta is a DP and toward the end of 2021 was being outplayed by Brandon Servania. It’s time for Acosta to move on and it’s good the club is recognizing that. Andres Ricaurte Like Phelipe, it was already reported FCD wasn’t buying Ricaurte so the decline is a formality. Freddy Vargas Vargas was in the same buy state as Ricaurte and Phelipe but nothing had been reported on him. Another player that made no sense to keep so the contract decline was necessary.

Options Picked up

Player Notes Edwin Cerrillo Edwin is very close to being a full-time starter and was outplaying Faco at the end of the year. His progression is right on track. This is the first of two options so no rush on a new deal. Brandon Servania After his early season loan, Servania returned and really started to show. By the end of the season, he had taken over for Bryan Acosta as the starting linking-8 in the FCD XI. He deserves a new longer contract, 4 years plus options would be my target. Ryan Hollingshead He’ll be 31 in April, but he’s still one of the best left backs in MLS. FCD better start looking for a replacement. Eddie Munjoma Munjoma is relatively cheap and can play left back when needed. With Nelson being declined they almost had to keep Munjoma even if he’s not ready to start. Nkosi Tafari In our mind, he should be a lock starter you build the defense around. Glad to see his option picked up and he has one more after this. Ema Twumasi The right back starter by the end of the year. Another player that was an obvious choice to have the option picked up. Now it’s time to get a new deal done with him… if he will take it.

Out of Contract

Kyle Zobeck – As the third keeper he should be invited to camp. If the team still needs him they can offer him any time.

Under Contract

Justin Che – potential to be sold to Bayern.

Kalil ElMedkhar

Jesús Ferreira

Matt Hedges

Nicky Hernandez

Franco Jara

José Martínez

Jimmy Maurer

Jáder Obrian

Ricardo Pepi – so much noise on a sale here but FCD is acting like they are keeping him.

Paxton Pomykal

Facundo Quignon

Beni Redžić

Thomas Roberts – on loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt.

Szabolcs Schön

Dante Sealy – on loan PSV.

Collin Smith