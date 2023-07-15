FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders – lineup prediction and game info

7th in the West FC Dallas (29 points, 8-9-5) heads to the Northwest to take on 3rd in the West Seattle Sounders (35 points, 10-8-5). Given the parity in MLS, it shouldn’t surprise you FC Dallas is just two wins behind Seattle.

Dallas has won in Seattle just once: May 25, 2011 (1-0).

This match is the Sounders’ Bruce Lee Match, where the club will honor the life and legacy of Bruce Lee both on and off the field.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Eric Krakauer and Lloyd Sam

Spanish: Oscar Salazar and Diego Arrioja

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis.

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

And so it continues, FC Dallas is getting healthier but it’s still a disaster overall. Coach Nico Estevez doesn’t have a lot of choices in many spots.

FC Dallas traveled to Seattle on Thursday instead of Friday. I think they did that to help with travel recovery, but also so that, if the US was eliminated, Jesus Ferreira could rejoin FC Dallas and have one day of training in Seattle on Friday. So yeah, if he’s 100%, I think Coach Nico starts The Jesus. Desperate times call for desperate measures and the league is about to stop for a month. (Obviously, the conservative – and smarter? – play is to put Ferreira on the bench and start Jader Obrian.)

Alan Velasco missed some training this week with some muscle tightness, but Coach didn’t seem too concerned on Wednesday so I will leave him in. Slot Tsiki Ntsabeleng in his spot if Alan can’t go.

Paul Arriola is back but I doubt he starts, he just came back after basically two months out and will need to rebuild his fitness and form. Given his performance against Colorado and how much Coach Nico talked him up to me this week, I’m going with my gut and putting Herbert Endeley at right wing.

Without Paxton Pomykal – who was rehabbing on Wednesday and I don’t expect to be available – the midfield picks itself.

Geovane Jesus was back in training this week so I expect him to give it a go. Jose Martinez is also available.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Seattle, July 15, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Bernard Kamungo

Nolan Norris

Paul Arriola

Eugene Ansah

Jose Martinez

Dante Sealy

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Amet Korca (concussion)

OUT: Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

OUT: Jesus Ferreira (international duty) *

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Arriola (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Ema Twumasi (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Geovane Jesus (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: José Martínez (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Paxton Pomykal (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Alan Velasco (thigh)

* FCD listing Ferreira on international duty is obviously somewhat dated.

Seattle Sounders

OUT: Xavier Arreaga – Right Quad Strain

OUT: Kelyn Rowe – Right Quad Strain

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Dobbelaere – Right Hamstring Strain

QUESTIONABLE: Stefan Frei – Concussion Protocol

QUESTIONABLE: Sota Kitahara – Right Quad Strain

MLS Kit Assignments

The Sounders are wearing their red and black kung foo kit so FC Dallas will be in all-white.

Kits assignments for FC Dallas at Seattle Sounder, July 15, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 26#SEAvDAL



R: Nima SAGHAFI



REGULAR SEASON:

125 g, 3.98 Y/g, 20 R, 34 pens, 26.34 F/g



HOME: 1.90 Y/g, 6 R, 22 pens, 13.14 FC/g

AWAY: 2.08 Y/g, 14 R, 12 pens, 13.21 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 66 W – 29 D – 30 L (1.816 PPG)#Sounders #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) July 14, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 8-9-5 (29 points – 6th in West)

8-9-5 (29 points – 6th in West) SEA record : 10-7-5 (25 points – 2nd in West)

: 10-7-5 (25 points – 2nd in West) FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-14-8 (31 goals scored, 45 goals conceded)

: 8-14-8 (31 goals scored, 45 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA away: 1-10-11 (9 goals scored, 31 goals conceded)

FC Dallas went winless in June (0-3-0) and are 1-2-0 in July.

11 starters have combined to miss 56 games so far this season for FC Dallas.

When scoring first FC Dallas is 5-1-3 and 6-0-0 when scoring twice.

Dallas is 7-5-4 (.562) playing on Saturdays and 1-4-0 (.200) on non-Saturdays.

FC Dallas is 5-7-0 in games decided by one goal.

FC Dallas has scored their most goals during the 76-90 minute interval of the game with nine, third most in MLS.

Dallas has allowed the most goals during the 31-45 minute interval of the match with seven goals against.

The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick was March 12, 2022.

FC Dallas is 2-6-3 on the road this season scoring eight times and allowing 15 goals.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 4 in MLS for save percentage (76%) and No. 7 in goals against average (1.11).

Dallas has a 16-2-2 record in the 20 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

Sounders FC leads MLS with 11 shutouts two more than any other team.

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 46 132