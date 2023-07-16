FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders – game grades

After a disappointing road defeat to Colorado, Dallas traveled farther north to play Seattle on Saturday night.

A first-half own-goal from Sam Junqua set FCD back, but a quick response from a Bernard Kamungo diving header drew the sides level just before half. Dallas was able to hold on for the remainder of the game to take an important road point before the Leagues Cup begins next weekend.

Starters

(7/10) GK – Maarten Paes

Very quick off his line right after the Dallas goal to deny Ruidiaz and keep it level in the first half. Then two great second-half saves to stop Ragen in the box and Morris from point-blank range.

(4.5/10) RB – Geovane Jesus

The Brazilian was repeatedly matched up against his fellow countryman Leo Chu on the Dallas right side and often came in second. After getting burned on multiple occasions, and obtaining a yellow card for dragging Chu down in space, Jesus was subbed out at halftime.

(6/10) CB – Sebastien Ibeagha

It was an overall quiet game for the big defender. He had a few key clearances in the Dallas box, but was otherwise unnoticeable in a solid team defensive effort.

(6/10) CB – Nkosi Tafari

Good positioning was the highlight of Tafari’s game on Saturday. A last-minute block in front of goal and important interceptions overcame some dangerous passing and touches of his own.

(5/10) LB – Sam Junqua

After a stretch of great showings, Junqua did not have his best performance in Seattle. His own goal gave Seattle the lead, which was a bit unlucky as he was chasing Roldan in the box – but his inability to sort his feet out for the clearance ultimately cost him.

(6/10) CM – Facundo Quignon

It was another quietly consistent performance for Quignon. Though nothing was remarkable, his defensive positioning in midfield was integral to Dallas preserving the point that they had.

(5/10) CM – Edwin Cerrillo

Cerrillo wasn’t his normal, tidy self this week. After nearly getting beat on a late run into the box by Roldan that went off the post, a very sloppy pass of his gave the Sounders a breakaway that led to their goal.

(7/10) CM – Sebastian Lletget

An encouraging performance for the veteran midfielder who looked like he is finally starting to lift his form again. He was calm and poised on the ball, played some smooth passes, and whipped in a great cross that picked out Kamungo for the goal.

(6/10) FW – Alan Velasco

A quiet game overall for the Argentine. Good turning in the midfield on a few occasions, as well as good pressing, but otherwise couldn’t make a definable impact.

(6/10) FW – Jader Obrian

It was a better performance for the Colombian compared to recent matches. He had some decent touches, including a key one in the build-up to the FCD goal. Always a willing runner, yet failed to manage any real chances of his own in 88 minutes played.

(7/10) FW – Bernard Kamungo

The goal scorer took his chance very well with a slashing run and diving header. Other than his goal, however, he had very little activity going forward.

Bernard Kamungo (left) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Sounders with help from Alan Velasco and Jader Obrian, July 15, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Subs

(5/10) MF – Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Came on for Velasco in the 69th minute and provided fresh legs in the FCD midfield. Picked up a yellow card late that could’ve been a red on a different day.

(N/A) FW – Herbert Endeley

Came on in the 88th minute for Obrian with Dallas hanging on to the point. Nothing to say in his brief cameo.

(5.5/10) FW – Dante Sealy

Came on at half for Jesus who was sitting on a yellow card and went over to play left back. Spent most of his 45 minutes defending, which led to a minimal impact off the bench.

(6/10) FW – Eugene Ansah

The new signing came on for Kamungo in the 69th minute and looked lively. He was not afraid to get involved early, especially on the Dallas left side as a willing runner that took players on and drew important fouls.