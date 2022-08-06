FC Dallas at Portland Timbers – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (35 points, 9-7-8) stayed in the Pacific Northwest this week and takes on 8th in the West Portland Timbers (32 points, 7-6-11) in the MLS Saturday nightcap. Kickoff is at 8:30 CT at Providence Park, one of the best venues in the league.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

TV Spanish: Estrella TV (KMPX-29).

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

With the squad being rotated mid-week at Seattle, Coach Nico Estevez should be able to go back to his first choice XI if he so chooses.

Might we see some rotation back the other way, for example, Matt Hedges back in and paired with Nkosi Tafari with Jose Martinez moving to the bench? It’s possible, but with Portland being just 3 points behind FCD I anticipate the best XI Estevez can field.

Paxton Pomykal and Facundo Quignon are both listed as out so midfield will be interesting. New edition Sebastian Lletget could move right into the XI as he’s the closest profile to Pomykal. With Tsiki Ntsabeleng‘s recent health issues, I’ll pencil in Brandon Servania as well. A Tsiki/Brandon pairing won’t shock me either.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Portland Timbers, August 6, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Beni Redzic

Nanu

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Eddie Munjoma

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (thigh injury)

Portland Timbers

OUT: Diego Gutierrez (right foot)

OUT: Felipe Mora (left knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Claudio Bravo (right hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: George Fochive (groin)

QUESTIONABLE: Cristhian Paredes (right ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Eryk Williamson (left hamstring)

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

DAL: Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco

POR: Dario Zuparic, Jose VanRankin

MLS Kit Assignment

MLS Kit Assignment for FC Dallas at Portland Timbers, August 6, 2022.

Officials

Referee: Ted Unkel

AR1: Ian Anderson

AR2: Meghan Mullen

4TH: Natalie Simon

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jose Da Silva

UNKEL REGULAR SEASON:

143 games,

4.09 Yellows/game,

44 Reds,

70 penalties,

23.29 Fouls/game

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 9-7-8 (35 points – 4th in West)

9-7-8 (35 points – 4th in West) POR record : 7-6-11 (32 points – 8th in West)

: 7-6-11 (32 points – 8th in West) FCD vs. POR all-time : 9-8-7 (41 goals scored, 30 goals conceded)

: 9-8-7 (41 goals scored, 30 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR all-time away: 1-9-3 (9 goals scored, 30 goal conceded)

The away side has won only two of the 25 all-time regular-season meetings between Portland and FC Dallas.

Dallas has just one win in Portland, a 3-1 victory in April 2016.

The Timbers have trailed at some point in five of the nine matches in their current unbeaten run (4-0-5), coming back to collect at least a point in each game.

In Portland’s nine-game unbeaten streak, Santiago Moreno has racked up 12 points through four goals and four assists.

Dallas has allowed just one goal in the first 15 minutes of matches, with only the Union and Red Bulls (none) allowing fewer, while no team has conceded fewer goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half than Dallas.

FC Dallas’ 1-0 defeat at Seattle on Tuesday was the fourth 1-0 scoreline in the club’s last five games (W2 L2).

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 25 goals in 23 matches this season, tied for fifth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

The Portland Timbers are tied for fourth in the league with 40 goals and fifth in the league with 39 assists.

Since the start of the season, 24 of FC Dallas’ 33 MLS goals have been scored by Americans.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Nkosi Tafari — (41)

50 MLS STARTS

Brandon Servania — (42)

100 MLS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira — (89)

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (289)