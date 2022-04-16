FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (3-1-2, 11 pts) travels to New York to the on the 3rd in the East Red Bulls (3-2-1, 10 pts) at 6 pm CT.

TV and Radio

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 6 pm CT.

TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) in Spanish.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 5:30 pm.

Spanish Radio:1270AM, starting at 6 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

FCD has three games this week and Coach Nico Esteves is for sure working some load management magic. So is this the game he rotates in players and rests someone? Honestly, I have no idea. I haven’t figured out his patterns on that kind of thing yet. But hypothetically, it’s possible.

So for now, I’ll just go with this game in isolation and I would expect, potentially, just one possible change from the normal XI and that’s for injury reasons as Nanu is questionable.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas starting XI prediction at NYRB on April 16, 2022.

Bench?

Maurer

Obrian

Ntsabeleng

Jara

Tafari

ElMedkhar

Quignon

Quiñónez

Nanu (Munjoma if Nanu is out)

Kits Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls, April 16, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Injury Report

FC Dallas

QUESTIONABLE:

Nanu (left hamstring strain)

New York Red Bulls

OUT

Andres Reyes (foot)

Wiki Carmona (foot)

Caden Clark (knee)

Cameron Harper (quad)

Serge Ngoma (hamstring)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 3-1-2 (11 points – 5th in West)

3-1-2 (11 points – 5th in West) NYRB record : 3-2-1 (10 points – 3rd in East)

: 3-2-1 (10 points – 3rd in East) FCD vs. NYRB all-time : 17-23-6 (64 goals scored, 69 goals conceded)

: 17-23-6 (64 goals scored, 69 goals conceded) FCD vs. NYRB all-time home: 8-13-2 (30 goals scored, 37 goal conceded)

Officials

REF: Fotis Bazakos

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Lyes Arfa

4TH: Silviu Petrescu

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

More Game Info

The Red Bulls have lost only one of their last 14 matches against FC Dallas (W9 D4, including playoffs) dating back to August 2009.

Dallas is winless in its last eight road games (D4 L4), last recording an away win at Austin last August.

After scoring two of the three goals against Colorado on Saturday, Jesús Ferreira has been involved in six of FC Dallas’ last seven goals (5 goals, 1 assist).

Ferreira is the fifth player with multiple goals in consecutive starts for Dallas, something no player has done in three consecutive starts in team history.

FC Dallas has allowed just four goals in its first six matches this season, equaling its second-best defensive start to a campaign. Dallas allowed just two goals through five matches in the 1999 season.

The FC Dallas defense has only conceded four goals in six matches this season making them third in the league and first in the Western Conference with the least amount of goals allowed.

Since 2014, the Red Bulls have accumulated 426 points, which is the second-most in MLS in that timespan.

New York have not lost to FC Dallas at home since May 24, 2006 (7-0-1).

Since Red Bull Arena opened in 2010, the Red Bulls lead the league with the most home wins in MLS and have the most points.

Since 2015, New York is 94-20-25 when scoring the first goal of the match.

Since 2015, FCD is 81-8-22 when scoring first.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Edwin Cerrillo — (42)

50 MLS STARTS

Paxton Pomykal — (47)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paul Arriola — (94)

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 133 Sporting Kansas City — 120 New York Red Bulls — 117 Columbus Crew — 113 D.C. United— 114 FC Dallas — 110