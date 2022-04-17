FC Dallas at the 2022 Dallas Cup – Soccer Saturday

There are just a few FC Dallas teams still in action on this Dallas Cup Saturday, let’s run ’em down.

The Three U12 Teams

At 9 am at MoneyGram, there were three U12 teams left from FC Dallas. FCD North, FCD South, and FCDY South.

FCD U12 North knocked off Total Football Club Catalyst 2010 Orange 3-0.

FCD U12 South took care of Austin FC 5-4 in PKs after a 0-0 draw.

And FCDY U12 South fell to the Dallas Texans 10B 0-2. A good run by FCDY South to win their group and get to the Quarters.

The luck of the draw meant North and South had to play each other at 3 pm this very afternoon in the Semi-Final.

South prevailed 2-0 over North, all players whom they will be teammates with at the U13 level in just a few months.

South moves on to face Dallas Texans 10B (who beat Houston Dynamo YSC HDA Catalyst 10 by a 4-0 line) in tomorrow’s U12 Final.

FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier

FCD’s ECNL U15 side, 07 Premier, advanced to the U15 Final and faced off against Solar SC’s MLS Next U15 side.

Another great Premier run came to an end as Solar lifted the U15 Title with a 1-0 win.

FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier

The U16 ECNL side of FCD also advanced to their final but unfortunately didn’t have enough falling to Las Vegas Pros FC 2006 by a 2-1 score.

FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier

In the U17 bracket, the FCD ECNL side fell in the Semi-Final 2-1 to Sana Clara Sporting 05 Green.

FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier

The oldest FCD Premier ECNL side, 03, advances to the U19 Final with a 1-0 win in the Semi over Solar SC 03 ECNL Sawyer.

FCDY 03 Premier will play for the U19 title on Sunday at 1:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

Solar defender Zachary Paclibar (15) slide tackles FC Dallas defender Blayne Martinez (4) in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)