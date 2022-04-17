Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Solar SC, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier vs Solar SC 03 ECNL Sawyer, Dallas Cup U19 Semi-Final

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier vs Solar SC 03 ECNL Sawyer, Dallas Cup U19 Semi-Final

The Semi-FInals of the U19 group at the 2022 Dallas Cup took place this afternoon. The game locals will mostly care about featured FCD Youth 03 Premier (ECNL) vs Solar SC’s 03 ECNL Sawyer side. Daniel McCullough was on hand to shoot the action for us.

FCDY 03 Premier came away with a 1-0 win and will play in the U19 Final on Sunday against La Roca FC Chevez 04/03 ECNL.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

20220416_dallascup_50235
FC Dallas defender Daylan Lowe (2) sends a free kick into the attacking half in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50240
Solar defender Zachary Paclibar (15) slide tackles FC Dallas defender Blayne Martinez (4) in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50307
FC Dallas midfielder Auden Quinonez (31) passes the ball in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50438
FC Dallas defender Daylan Lowe (2) takes a free kick in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50459
FC Dallas midfielder Joel Perez (66) sends a ball into the box in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50478
Solar defender Grayson Burdett (4) prevents the long pass in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50482
Solar defender Zachary Paclibar (15) intercepts a pass in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50534
Solar defender Zachary Paclibar (15) traps FC Dallas midfielder Auden Quinonez (31) on the endline in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50655
Solar defender Parker Owens (16) clears the ball out of bounds in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50729
FC Dallas midfielder Lars Ochs (18) slides to poke the ball out of bounds in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50784
FC Dallas defender Julian Thomson (23) clears the ball in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50857
FC Dallas defender Madden Montgomery (22) with the clearing header in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50880
Solar forward Eli Owen (24) brings down a long pass in the box in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_51020
Solar midfielder Vicente Garivay (21) passes the ball in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_51120
Solar midfielder Cason Berg (10) shoots in the final minutes of the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_50097
FC Dallas midfielder (27) receives the ball in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220416_dallascup_51150
FC Dallas celebrates after defeating Solar 1-0 in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

