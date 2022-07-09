FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (7-5-6, 27 points) travels to face in-state rivals and 11th in the West Houston Dynamo (6-9-3, 21 points) tonight at 7:30 pm in PNC Stadium in Houston.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.
Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+.
English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM.
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
Usually, when a team has a 1-4-2 record over their last seven, I would be tempted to predict changes, maybe even lots of changes. But Coach Nico Estevez seems to be fairly locked in on this XI.
Being a road game, I’ll go with the more defensive Ema Twumasi over Nanu at right back.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nkosi Tafari
Eddie Munjoma
Nanu
Brandon Servania
Edwin Cerrillo
Jader Obrian
Franco Jara
Beni Rezic
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Joshué Quiñónez (ankle sprain)
Houston Dynamo
OUT: Tyler Pasher – Health and Safety Protocols
SUSPENDED: Darwin Ceren – Yellow Card Accumulation
MLS Discipline Report
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
DAL: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco
HOU: Darwin Quintero, Memo Rodríguez
MLS Kit Assignment
Officials
REF: Jon Freemon
AR1: Nick Uranga
AR2: Diego Blas
4TH: Matthew Corrigan
VAR: Alejandro Mariscal
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
Freemon REGULAR SEASON
21 games
4.24 Yellows/game
5 Reds
5 penalties
26.62 Fouls/game
More Game Info
- FCD record: 7-5-6 (27 points – 5th in West)
- HOU record: 6-9-3 (21 points – 11th in West)
- FCD vs. HOU all-time: 14-13-16 (68 goals scored, 61 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. HOU all-time away: 4-10-8 (31 goals scored, 37 goals conceded)
The home side has not lost any of the last 16 meetings between the Dynamo and FC Dallas (W8 D8), with Dallas the last away side to win in the rivalry (3-1 in August 2016).
Houston has lost eight of its last 11 matches (W3) including the last two in a row, a run that began with a 2-1 loss to Dallas on April 23.
Dallas has allowed 13 goals in their last seven games after conceding an MLS-low eight goals after 11 matches this season.
FC Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference (ninth in the league) with 28 goals scored and is tied for 11th in the league with 26 assists.
Houston Dynamo FC is tied for 19th in the league with 22 goals scored and 19 assists.
The last time FC Dallas won on the road at PNC Stadium was on August 27, 2016.
Since the start of 2013, FC Dallas is 10-4-9 in league play against Houston, and have won the three meetings between the teams in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.866 winning percentage and 88-6-18 when scoring at least two goals.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Ema Twumasi — (46)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Jesús Ferreira — (99)
100 MLS STARTS
Paul Arriola — (99)
300 MLS APPEARANCES
Matt Hedges — (297)
ALL_TIME MLS ROAD WINS
1. LA Galaxy — 134
2. Sporting Kansas City — 121
3. New York Red Bulls — 121
T4. D.C. United/Columbus Crew — 115
6. FC Dallas — 112