FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (7-5-6, 27 points) travels to face in-state rivals and 11th in the West Houston Dynamo (6-9-3, 21 points) tonight at 7:30 pm in PNC Stadium in Houston.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+.

English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM.

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

Usually, when a team has a 1-4-2 record over their last seven, I would be tempted to predict changes, maybe even lots of changes. But Coach Nico Estevez seems to be fairly locked in on this XI.

Being a road game, I’ll go with the more defensive Ema Twumasi over Nanu at right back.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI at Houston Dynamo on July 8, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Eddie Munjoma

Nanu

Brandon Servania

Edwin Cerrillo

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Beni Rezic

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Joshué Quiñónez (ankle sprain)

Houston Dynamo

OUT: Tyler Pasher – Health and Safety Protocols

SUSPENDED: Darwin Ceren – Yellow Card Accumulation

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

DAL: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco

HOU: Darwin Quintero, Memo Rodríguez

MLS Kit Assignment

MLS kit assignment for FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo, July 9, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)



Officials

REF: Jon Freemon

AR1: Nick Uranga

AR2: Diego Blas

4TH: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Freemon REGULAR SEASON

21 games

4.24 Yellows/game

5 Reds

5 penalties

26.62 Fouls/game

More Game Info

FCD record: 7-5-6 (27 points – 5th in West)

7-5-6 (27 points – 5th in West) HOU record : 6-9-3 (21 points – 11th in West)

: 6-9-3 (21 points – 11th in West) FCD vs. HOU all-time : 14-13-16 (68 goals scored, 61 goals conceded)

: 14-13-16 (68 goals scored, 61 goals conceded) FCD vs. HOU all-time away: 4-10-8 (31 goals scored, 37 goals conceded)

The home side has not lost any of the last 16 meetings between the Dynamo and FC Dallas (W8 D8), with Dallas the last away side to win in the rivalry (3-1 in August 2016).

Houston has lost eight of its last 11 matches (W3) including the last two in a row, a run that began with a 2-1 loss to Dallas on April 23.

Dallas has allowed 13 goals in their last seven games after conceding an MLS-low eight goals after 11 matches this season.

FC Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference (ninth in the league) with 28 goals scored and is tied for 11th in the league with 26 assists.

Houston Dynamo FC is tied for 19th in the league with 22 goals scored and 19 assists.

The last time FC Dallas won on the road at PNC Stadium was on August 27, 2016.

Since the start of 2013, FC Dallas is 10-4-9 in league play against Houston, and have won the three meetings between the teams in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.866 winning percentage and 88-6-18 when scoring at least two goals.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Ema Twumasi — (46)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira — (99)

100 MLS STARTS

Paul Arriola — (99)

300 MLS APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — (297)

ALL_TIME MLS ROAD WINS

1. LA Galaxy — 134

2. Sporting Kansas City — 121

3. New York Red Bulls — 121

T4. D.C. United/Columbus Crew — 115

6. FC Dallas — 112