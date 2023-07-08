FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (29 points, 8-8-5) heads to the mountains to get high with last in the West Colorado Rapids (14 points, 2-10-8) on Saturday at 8:30 pm CT at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Dallas native Drew Moor enjoyed a remarkable 17-year MLS career, including 5 seasons with FC Dallas. This weekend, he will be honored with induction into the Colorado Rapids Gallery of Honor.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Chris Witttyngham and Ricky Lopez-Espin

Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo and Luis Gerardo Bucci

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis.

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Unfortunately, Nkosi Tafari and Paxton Pomykal showed up on the list of the questionable so Coach Nico Estevez has some problems to sort out.

Sam Junqua has played well at right wing so I’m leaving him there. I’ll go with Jader Obrian up top in a 4-2-3-1 kind of look. Facundo Quignon and Edwin Cerrillo in a double-pivot behind Sebastian Lletget – keeping Pomykal on the bench if he’s even there – although the three-man midfield will rotate a fair bit.

Nkosi Tafari did travel so I have him in with the only change being Collin Smith, who Coach said didn’t start last game cause he arrived the day before. Now that Smith’s been with the team for a couple of days, I think he will go.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Colorado Rapids on July 8, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Paxton Pomykal (Questionable)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Bernard Kamungo

Nolan Norris

Herbert Endeley

Jose Mulato

Jose Martinez (Questionable) or Amet Korca

Dante Sealy

Eugene Ansah has joined the team but he will have done his physicals on Friday so there’s no way he’s in the game-day squad. He might be on the trip though.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Paul Arriola (thigh)

OUT: Ema Twumasi (ankle)

OUT: Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (thigh)

OUT: Jesus Ferreira (international duty)

QUESTIONABLE: José Martínez (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Paxton Pomykal

QUESTIONABLE: Nkosi Tafari

Colorado Rapids

QUESTIONABLE – Jonathan Lewis (Lower Body)

QUESTIONABLE – Diego Rubio (Upper Body)

OUT – Moïse Bombito (International Duty)

OUT – Alex Gersbach (Lower Body)

OUT – Jack Price (Achilles)

OUT – Max (Removed from team activities)

Suspended on Next Yellow Card

DAL: Paxton Pomykal

COL: Max

MLS Kit Assignments

Since Colorado will be in their normal maroon and blue, FC Dallas will be in white with black shorts and socks.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, July 8, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 24#COLvDAL



R: Marcos DeOLIVEIRA



REGULAR SEASON:

95 g, 3.77 Y/g, 12 R, 23 pens, 25.96 F/g



HOME: 93 g, 1.77 Y/g, 6 R, 12 pens, 12.92 FC/g

AWAY: 2.01 Y/g, 6 R, 11 pens, 13.09 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 41 W – 25 D – 27 L (1.591 PPG)#Rapids96 #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) July 6, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 8-8-5 (29 points – 5th in West)

8-8-5 (29 points – 5th in West) COL record : 2-10-8 (14 points – 14th in West)

: 2-10-8 (14 points – 14th in West) FCD vs. COL all-time : 35-27-18 (120 goals scored, 100 goals conceded)

: 35-27-18 (120 goals scored, 100 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL away: 9-19-11 (46 goals scored, 58 goals conceded)

Dallas is 9-19-11 (46 GF, 58 GA) at the Rapids.

FC Dallas is 2-5-3 on the road this season scoring seven times and allowing 10 goals.

Colorado is 0-4-5 at home in 2023 but is unbeaten at home vs FCD in 9 straight.

The Rapids have just 2 points in their last 9 MLS games and haven’t scored a goal in their last 4.

Dallas is 5-0-3 when scoring first and 6-0-0 when scoring twice.

Dallas is 7-4-4 (.600) playing on Saturdays and 1-4-0 (.200) on non-Saturday matchdays.

FC Dallas is 5-6-0 in games decided by one goal.

The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick was March 12, 2022.

Bryan Acosta played 60 games for FC Dallas from 2019-21.

Michael Barrios played 87 games for FC Dallas from 2015-20.

FC Dallas winger Jáder Obrian and Rapids winger Michael Barrios were teammates in 2015 at Uniautónoma in Colombia.

100 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan 96