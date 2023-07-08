FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (29 points, 8-8-5) heads to the mountains to get high with last in the West Colorado Rapids (14 points, 2-10-8) on Saturday at 8:30 pm CT at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
Dallas native Drew Moor enjoyed a remarkable 17-year MLS career, including 5 seasons with FC Dallas. This weekend, he will be honored with induction into the Colorado Rapids Gallery of Honor.
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
English: Chris Witttyngham and Ricky Lopez-Espin
Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo and Luis Gerardo Bucci
English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis.
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.
FCD Lineup Prediction
Unfortunately, Nkosi Tafari and Paxton Pomykal showed up on the list of the questionable so Coach Nico Estevez has some problems to sort out.
Sam Junqua has played well at right wing so I’m leaving him there. I’ll go with Jader Obrian up top in a 4-2-3-1 kind of look. Facundo Quignon and Edwin Cerrillo in a double-pivot behind Sebastian Lletget – keeping Pomykal on the bench if he’s even there – although the three-man midfield will rotate a fair bit.
Nkosi Tafari did travel so I have him in with the only change being Collin Smith, who Coach said didn’t start last game cause he arrived the day before. Now that Smith’s been with the team for a couple of days, I think he will go.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Paxton Pomykal (Questionable)
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Bernard Kamungo
Nolan Norris
Herbert Endeley
Jose Mulato
Jose Martinez (Questionable) or Amet Korca
Dante Sealy
Eugene Ansah has joined the team but he will have done his physicals on Friday so there’s no way he’s in the game-day squad. He might be on the trip though.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
OUT: Paul Arriola (thigh)
OUT: Ema Twumasi (ankle)
OUT: Jesús Jiménez (ankle)
OUT: Geovane Jesus (thigh)
OUT: Jesus Ferreira (international duty)
QUESTIONABLE: José Martínez (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Paxton Pomykal
QUESTIONABLE: Nkosi Tafari
Colorado Rapids
QUESTIONABLE – Jonathan Lewis (Lower Body)
QUESTIONABLE – Diego Rubio (Upper Body)
OUT – Moïse Bombito (International Duty)
OUT – Alex Gersbach (Lower Body)
OUT – Jack Price (Achilles)
OUT – Max (Removed from team activities)
Suspended on Next Yellow Card
DAL: Paxton Pomykal
COL: Max
MLS Kit Assignments
Since Colorado will be in their normal maroon and blue, FC Dallas will be in white with black shorts and socks.
Officials
Other Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS
- FCD record: 8-8-5 (29 points – 5th in West)
- COL record: 2-10-8 (14 points – 14th in West)
- FCD vs. COL all-time: 35-27-18 (120 goals scored, 100 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. COL away: 9-19-11 (46 goals scored, 58 goals conceded)
FC Dallas is 2-5-3 on the road this season scoring seven times and allowing 10 goals.
Colorado is 0-4-5 at home in 2023 but is unbeaten at home vs FCD in 9 straight.
The Rapids have just 2 points in their last 9 MLS games and haven’t scored a goal in their last 4.
Dallas is 5-0-3 when scoring first and 6-0-0 when scoring twice.
Dallas is 7-4-4 (.600) playing on Saturdays and 1-4-0 (.200) on non-Saturday matchdays.
FC Dallas is 5-6-0 in games decided by one goal.
The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick was March 12, 2022.
Bryan Acosta played 60 games for FC Dallas from 2019-21.
Michael Barrios played 87 games for FC Dallas from 2015-20.
FC Dallas winger Jáder Obrian and Rapids winger Michael Barrios were teammates in 2015 at Uniautónoma in Colombia.
100 MLS STARTS
Marco Farfan 96