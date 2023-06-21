FC Dallas at Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

It’s time again for the Beef and Broccoli Bowl.

5th in the West FC Dallas (26 points, 7-6-5) travels to Austin to take on the 12th in the West Groots (19 points, 5-8-4) at 8:30 pm at Q2 Stadium. The kickoff is a time change, slid back an hour due to the heat.

Austin is 3-3-3 at home to FCD’s 2-4-3 so in that Dallas on the road context they are just 1 win better than FCD. Austin has also lost consecutive matches.

This is an official Copa Tejas match if you are into that.

Broadcast Info

TV: Season Pass on Apple TV. Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey will be on the Apple TV broadcast in English. Oscar Salazar and Carlos Ruiz provide Spanish commentary.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

I can’t believe it, but this is actually getting worse.

Let’s run the list of who is out.

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Paul Arriola (quad)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (quad)

OUT: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Knee sprain)

OUT: Ema Twumasi (ankle)

OUT: Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

OUT: Jesus Ferreira (international duty),

OUT: Jader Obrian (Yellow card suspension)

QUESTIONABLE: Sebastian Lletget (quad)

QUESTIONABLE: José Martínez (knock)

QUESTIONABLE: Bernard Kamungo (international duty)

Austin FC

OUT: Žan Kolmanič (R ACL)

OUT: Leo Väisänen (R LCL)

OUT: Alex Ring (R groin)



SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FCD: Paxton Pomykal

AUS: Daniel Pereira

FCD Lineup Prediction

The above list is mind-boggling. Coach Nico Estevez is going to earn those big bucks in this one.

Maarten Paes in goal, that’s easy. With Martinez having a knock and Twumasi out, the back four is then easy with Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebas Ibeagha, and Geovane Jesus.

Let’s continue with the 4-4-2 mostly because of the midfield CM pair of Facundo Quignon and Edwin Cerrillo. The wide pair is harder. Sam Junqua will need to play left because Alan Velasco will be at forward. I’ve got Herbert Endeley at right mid with Bernard Kamungo coming off travel to Tanzania and back.

That leaves Jose Mulato as the 9.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Austin FC, June 21, 2023.

The bench is thinnnnnnnn…

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Collin Smith (recalled again)

Sebastian Lletget (questionable but he trained all week)

Jose Martinez (questionable didn’t train Monday so don’t expect him)

Bernard Kamungo (questionable travel)

Amet Korca

Nolan Norris

Antonio Carrera (might as well)

One note that FC Dallas should be confirming before long is that Collin Smith has returned from loan at Birmingham Legion.



He played 90 mins at right back yesterday before returning to Frisco in time for tomorrow's trip to Austin. — Dan Crooke (@Crooke86) June 19, 2023

Eugene Ansah doesn’t have his P1 visa yet and the MLS window doesn’t open until July 5th. Justin Che and Dante Sealy are officially on loan until the end of the month even though Sealy is back in FCD training. Che’s whereabouts are unknown even though his German club said he was going “back to Dallas” after the U20s.

MLS Kit Assignments

The Trees will be green and FC Dallas will be in solid white.

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 13: FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (center) gets chased by Daniel Pereira (6) and Jhohan Valencia (right) during a game between FC Dallas and Austin FC on May 13, 2023, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 20#ATXvDAL



R: Rosendo MENDOZA



REGULAR SEASON:

59 g, 3.92 Y/g, 13 R, 16 pens, 23.97 F/g



HOME: 57 g, 1.75 Y/g, 6 R, 10 pens, 12.05 FC/g

AWAY: 2.14 Y/g, 6 R, 6 pens, 11.65 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 25 W – 16 D – 16 L (1.596 PPG)#AustinFC #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) June 20, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 7-6-5 (26 points – 5th in West)

7-6-5 (26 points – 5th in West) ATX record : 5-8-4 (19 points – 12th in West)

: 5-8-4 (19 points – 12th in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time : 4-0-2 (13 goals scored, 7 goals conceded)

: 4-0-2 (13 goals scored, 7 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX away: 2-0-1 (8 goals scored, 5 goals conceded)

FC Dallas earned 11 points in the month of May with a 3-2-2 record and remain winless in June (0-2-0)

FC Dallas is unbeaten in games this season when scoring first (4-0-3) and 2-0-0 when leading at halftime.

The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick was March 12, 2022.

Dallas is 4-0-2 all-time during the regular season against Austin and 2-0-1 (8 GF, 5 GA) at Q2 Stadium.

Jesús Ferreira has scored five goals in seven career games against Austin FC the most by any opponent. Too bad he’s not here.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 3 in MLS for save percentage (79.4) and No. 8 in goals against average (1.00).

In the 68 games after Sebastián Driussi’s arrival, Austin FC is averaging 1.53 goals per game.

Austin FC has sold out 45 consecutive MLS home matches, the league’s longest active streak. Their average attendance is 20,738.

Diego Fagundez is one of only 13 players in MLS history with at least 60 goals and 60 assists.

At 18 years and 72 days old, Owen Wolff is the youngest player in MLS to score this season.

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy 138 New York Red Bulls 125 Sporting Kansas City 123 D.C. United 119 Columbus 118 FC Dallas 116

50 MLS APPEARANCES AND STARTS

Maarten Paes 46

100 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan 92

200 MLS APPEARANCES

Sebastian Lletget 197