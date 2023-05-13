FC Dallas at Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (15 points, 4-3-3) travels to face 12th in the West Austin FC (10 points, 2-4-4) at 7:30 pm at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

This game doesn’t count in the Copa Tejas standings.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Coach Nico Estevez still has some missing bodies. With Nkosi Taffari out midweek, I don’t think he will start even if he’s cleared at the last minute. So it’s Jose Martinez and Sebas Ibbeagha again at center back.

The one change I will predict at the back is Ema Twumasi at right back over Geovane Jesus who was poor midweek and might have gotten an injury anyway.

Facundo Quignon I expect back at the 6 after Edwin Cerrillo started mid-week. Alan Velasco should be good to start after his sub appearance and with Paul Arriola still out I assume Jader Obrian is in at wing even though I would prefer Bernard Kamungo.

Given what a mess the 3-4-3 was and Jesus Jimenez‘s injury preventing the 4-4-2 I feel confident saying it will be toe 4-3-3 for FCD.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Austin FC, May 13, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Sam Junqua

Jose Mulato

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Amet Korca

Edwin Cerrillo

Herbert Endeley

Geovane Jesus or Nkosi Tafari depending on which one is more healthy.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas (last updated for Open Cup game)

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Nkosi Tafari (calf strain)

OUT: Paul Arriola (precautionary adductor)

OUT: Jesus Jimenez (broken hand)

Austin FC

OUT: Zan Kolmanic (right ACL)

OUT: Sebastian Driussi (left adductor)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY:

Antonio Carrera (United States U-20)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

Jáder Obrian

MLS Kit Assignments

I wish FC Dallas would be in their white and black but it will probably be all-white as Austin FC should be in their green and black.

Officials

REF: Ismail Elfath

AR1: Adam Garner

AR2: Kevin Lock

4TH: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 4-3-3 (15 points – 5th in West)

4-3-3 (15 points – 5th in West) ATX record : 2-4-4 (10 points – 12th in West)

: 2-4-4 (10 points – 12th in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time : 3-0-2 (12 goals scored, 7 goals conceded)

: 3-0-2 (12 goals scored, 7 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX away: 1-0-1 (7 goals scored, 5 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 3-0-2 in regular season appearances against Austin FC.

Austin FC recorded its first overall victory against Dallas in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Q2 Stadium.

FC Dallas has won one of its last 12 road matches against fellow Texas sides (D7 L4).

Austin FC is winless in seven straight MLS matches (D4 L3), a run that began with a loss to Texas rivals Houston on March 18.

Jesús Ferreira has scored four goals in six career games against Austin FC.

Since 2018, FCD is 54-7-22 when scoring first.

Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.836 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Austin FC Goals Per Game prior to Sebastian Driussi’s debut: 0.91

Austin FC Goals Pre Game since Driussi debut: 1.59

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 41 125