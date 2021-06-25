FC Dallas and Solar SC MLS Next Playoff Schedule

The MLS Next Academy Playoffs are here in Frisco this week at Toyota Stadium and here is the schedule for the FC Dallas Academy sides. I’ve also included Solar SC’s games as well. Some games are being streamed.

U15s

FC Dallas faces Chicago Fire at 10 am on Friday, June 25th, on Field 9 at Toyota.

The 15s are FCD’s best Academy side and feature Matthew Corcoran among several excellent players.

Solar’s U15s did not make the playoffs.

U16s

FC Dallas does not field a U16 team but Solar SC does and they face Atlanta United on Friday at 8 pm on Field 14 at Toyota.

U17s

FC Dallas U17s face New York City FC at 6:05 pm on Saturday on Field 4 at Toyota. The game will be streamed.

While young, the FCD U17s have plenty of talent. They did underperform at Dallas Cup and should be looking for some redemption. Central midfielder Diego Hernandez made his North Texas SC debut last year. One of the next potential Homegrown signings, goalkeeper Antonio Carrera, will also play with the U17s in this one.

Solar also made the field at the U17 level and faces Albion SC at noon on Saturday on Field 14.

(There is no U18 age bracket.)

U19s

FCD’s U19 didn’t make the playoffs.

Solar did though and they face St Louis FC on Saturday at 8:35 pm on Field 4.

You can check all the brackets and results here.