Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas and North Texas SC Roster Rankings – Nov. 3, 2020

by Dan CrookeLeave a Comment on FC Dallas and North Texas SC Roster Rankings – Nov. 3, 2020

North Texas SC finished 3rd in USL League One and FC Dallas just extended its season. That of course means, above all else, it’s time to fit in another roster ranking.

As always we are looking at all 46 players under a professional contract with FC Dallas and North Texas SC and power ranking them. We take into account who’s played well, who’s played at all, who Luchi is full of praise for, who our colleagues in the media are writing about, and who the fans are talking about.

Hollingshead: MARCH 07 MLS - Montreal at FC Dallas
FRISCO, TX – MARCH 07: Ryan Hollingshead directs traffic during the MLS game between FC Dallas and Montreal Impact on March 7, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Starting XI:

1 (-)Andres Ricaurte
High: 1 | Low: 21		Probably FCD’s most important player, although it’s close. Moved to a deep-lying, playmaking-8 position and I liked him even better.  – Buzz
2 (+2)Matt Hedges
High: 1 | Low: 7		A spell with Reto Ziegler and Bressan at the back reminded us all of how important Matty Hedges is to FC Dallas. – Dan
3 (-)Bryan Reynolds
High: 3 | Low: 20		He’s become the most important part of the FC Dallas offense. When he’s getting forward the whole thing works. When he sits back, FCD is static and predictable.  – Buzz
4 (+3)Ryan Hollingshead
High: 4 | Low: 12		Another goal against Miami – scoring the winning goal in each of FCD’s previous three wins – and a strong performance on both sides of the ball. Ho’head is in perfect form heading for the playoffs. – Dan
5 (+1)Michael Barrios
High: 2 | Low: 7		Barrios is, mostly, back on form. Is he as good as last year? No. Is he on the downhill at 29? Time will tell.  – Buzz
6 (-1)Thiago Santos
High: 1 | Low: 6		Mixed up his passing patterns to great effect while targeted by Houston. He’s just struggling with the two-a-week aspect. – Dan
7 (+1)Jimmy Maurer
High: 3 | Low: 21		Solid, steady, fantastic communicator.  Not the athlete Jesse was but he excels in other areas. “Allstate” indeed (I’m gonna make this nickname happen!). – Buzz
8 (+1)Franco Jara
High: 4 | Low: 18		A pair of goals and a much more confident striker. He’s looking more lively, chasing loose balls that he maybe wasn’t a few weeks ago. – Dan
9 (-7)Reto Ziegler
High: 2 | Low: 13		Missed a game for Covid proximity and the team didn’t miss a beat. Bressan held his spot, will that continue?  – Buzz
10 (+2)Bressan
High: 9 | Low: 17		Looked terrible alongside Ziegler but didn’t miss a beat in place of Ziegler. FCD needs more athleticism at center back but he may have helped free up $800k in salary in the shorter term. – Dan
11 (+2)Fafa Picault
High: 8 | Low: 16		A stunning performance against Houston with 2 goals and an assist. Now do it again. (In other words, consistency is an issue.)  – Buzz
Training on 06_28 - FC Dallas - Wide World of Sports_m747
Ema Twumasi in training at ESPN Wide World of Sports (MLS Communications)

In The Mix:

12 (-1)Tanner Tessmann
High: 6 | Low: 19		First choice off the bench with his versatility in the midfield. – Dan
13 (+2)Jesus Ferreira
High: 10 | Low: 17		His high positioning as an off-striker against Houston made the offense click. Sometimes it’s about the best set of XI players and not the best XI players.  – Buzz
14 (-)Santiago Mosquera
High: 14 | Low: 31		Back from injury, but Picault may have finally done enough to make Santi the second choice. – Dan
15 (-5)Bryan Acosta
High: 7 | Low: 15		Got hurt, missed games. Has Ricaurte replaced him in the team as the linking-8?  – Buzz
16 (+1)Johnny Nelson
High: 13 | Low: 22		His build play and timing in getting forward has come on leaps and bounds. Unlucky not to get an assist against Houston – Dan
17 (-1)Ricardo Pepi
High: 9 | Low: 17		Not challenging for a starting spot, Pepi remains a late game sub only.  That’s fine… for now.  – Buzz
18 (+9)Ema Twumasi
High: 18 | Low: 27		Making sub appearances ahead of Dante Sealy since his return. – Dan
19 (-1)Brandon Servania
High: 14 | Low: 19		He’s fallen behind Acosta and Tessmann… and now maybe Ricaurte too.  He needs a spark.  – Buzz
20 (-1)Thomas Roberts
High: 19 | Low: 29		Played the best game of his career in the NTX finale but hasn’t made the FCD 18 of late. – Dan
NTX_Tormenta_MunjomaQuill
Coach Eric Quill has a few words with Eddie MUnjoma following the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)

Second Team:

21  (-1)Callum Montgomery
High: 12 | Low: 21		Hasn’t gotten a sniff since his return from SAFC.  This winter is going to be huge for him one way or another because Nkosi is progressing.  – Buzz
22 (+1)Phelipe Megiolaro
High: 21 | Low: 22		We still know nothing about his game other than being a Brazil U-23. – Dan
23 (+7)Eddie Munjoma
High: 23 | Low: 39		Fantastic showing with North Texas. So good he should now be in the 2021 FCD mix as Reynolds back up.  – Buzz
24 (+1)Nkosi Burgess
High: 24 | Low: 33		Impressed for North Texas SC and just today returned to FCD practice with Eddie Munjoma and Justin Che – Dan
25 (-3)Dante Sealy
High: 20 | Low: 28		Has slipped down the rotation since Twumasi’s return. No longer getting minutes.  – Buzz
26 (-3)Arturo Rodriguez
High: 22 | Low: 33		If half-season awards were a thing, Arturo is NTX’s MVP. But what is the next step? – Dan
27 (-3)Kyle Zobeck
High: 15 | Low: 27		Entrenched as 3rd choice once again.  Will he ride out the career here as 3rd?  – Buzz
28 (-2)Edwin Cerrillo
High: 23 | Low: 37		Got some FCD minutes but Cerrillo is firmly behind a fit Acosta, Ricaurte, Tessmann, and Servania even as a 6. He’ll be looking to grow with NTX next year. – Dan
29 (-1)Nicky Hernandez
High: 28 | Low: 33		Terrific signing.  He should get a real look for FCD in 2021, but linking-8 is a crowded position.  – Buzz
30 (+1)Justin Che
High: 31 | Low: 31		Played all bar the final 13 minutes of North Texas SC’s season. Experienced his first session with the first team as a Homegrown this morning. The future is bright. – Dan
31 (+1)Carlos Avilez
High: 31 | Low: 43		Entrenched as the NTX #1 can he challenge Zobeck for FCD 3rd?  So far he has not.   – Buzz
32 (+2)Alex Bruce
High: 30 | Low: 42		Battled through injuries to finish the season strong-ish. He’ll be looking to recover and go again in ‘21. – Dan
Waldeck 20200823_ntxsc_21222
North Texas’ Derek Waldeck crosses the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve:

33 (-4)Ronaldo Damus
High: 27 | Low: 38		2020 was a step back for Damus. He needs a loan and a new challenge. I don’t think it’s going to happen with FCD in MLS.  – Buzz
34 (+3)Derek Waldeck
High: 37 | Low: 45		A long shot from the beginning, he’s developed his technical side massively, but MLS may be a step too far. – Dan
35 (-)Alisson
High: 33 | Low: 43		Solid and steady, a great piece for NTX. But far too static and immobile for MLS.  – Buzz
36 (-3)Gibran Rayo
High: 30 | Low: 42		Incredibly gifted but needs to put it together. Two sub appearances in the last two games as Eddie Munjoma played on the wing instead. – Dan
37 (+1)Imanol Almaguer
High: 34 | Low: 44		Missed was too much of 2020 and didn’t progress.  – Buzz
38 (+1)Francis Atuahene
High: 18 | Low: 39		We spoke about Twumasi pulling ahead a year ago while both were in danger of losing their place at FCD. Ema is getting minutes and Francis must be considering his next move. – Dan
39 (-3)Brecc Evans
High: 30 | Low: 39		Saying 2020 was a rough year is being kind because Evans took a step back with his performance. The injuries didn’t help.  – Buzz
40 (+1)David Rodriguez
High: 33 | Low: 41		D.Rod regressed, sitting for the final two games and not even making the bench frequently before that. – Dan
41 (-1)Juan Manuel Alvarez
High: 26 | Low: 44		Injuries derailed his promise. The window is probably closed at 24 years of age as he was outplayed by Nicky Hernandez.  – Buzz
42 (-)Luis Zamudio
High: 32 | Low: 42		Second choice keeper for North Texas and surely not likely to be back. – Dan
43 (-)Philip Ponder
High: 43 | Low: 46		A bench player at this time. Probably not in the long term plans.  – Buzz
44 (-)Pedrinho
High: 44 | Low: 47		Other than his dozen names, by far the most forgettable signing for NTX not even reaching 60 mins across the season. – Dan
45 (-)Paxton Pomykal
High: 2 | Low: 45		Out for the year.  – Buzz
46 (-)Pablo Aranguiz
High: 23 | Low: 48		A broken foot seemed to quell the whispers of European interest. – Dan

Two of the team’s USL loanees won the week. Ema Twumasi returned from Austin Bold to immediately win minutes off the bench for FC Dallas. The Ghanaian winger climbs nine spots, two ahead of Eddie Munjoma.

Munjoma, along with Nkosi Burgess, only got a short run with North Texas SC but both impressed with goals and their defensive output. Ryan Hollingshead talked up Munjoma on a recent media call, and he’s the clear favorite to inherit the starting right back spot whenever Big Bad Bryan gets sold.

At the other end, it’s another seven place move as Reto Ziegler takes a tumble. After having to quarantine due to indirect contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Ziegler didn’t walk back into the starting lineup as you’d expect. Bressan gave a good account of himself and could spell the end of the Swiss’ time in Dallas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *