FC Dallas 2024 salary numbers leaked

The MLSPA salary report was apparently posted early today and grabbed by @MLS_Box2Box before being pulled from the site. With this being a premature leak, it’s possible a few numbers could be wrong or could be updated later.

I pulled the FC Dallas numbers out of the drop.

FC Dallas 2024 Salary Numbers

May 2024 leak.

Player Base Guaranteed Comp Petar Musa $1,800,000 $2,230,000 Jesus Ferreira $2,000,000 $2,204,000 Paul Arriola $1,550,000 $1,729,400 Alan Velasco $1,250,000 $1,451,000 Paxton Pomykal $950,000 $1,058,000 Sebastian Lletget $750,000 $841,250 Eugene Ansah $600,000 $702,833 Sebastien Ibeagha $620,000 $683,625 Asier Illarramendi $500,000 $549,750 Marco Farfan $512,000 $544,813 Maarten Paes $325,000 $397,000 Ema Twumasi $370,000 $389,300 Nkosi Tafari $347,750 $347,750 Geovane $300,000 $347,000 Enes Sali $300,000 $345,000 Dante Sealy $275,036 $297,787 Liam Fraser $200,000 $227,750 Sam Junqua $200,000 $212,368 Patrickson Delgado $150,000 $176,280 Antonio Carrera $125,000 $144,519 Jose Mulato $89,716 $127,899 Omar Gonzalez $89,716 $114,716 Jimmy Maurer $89,716 $113,716 Nolan Norris $89,716 $108,358 Tarik Scott $89,716 $105,658 Isaiah Parker $100,000 $101,000 Tsiki Ntsabeleng $89,716 $89,716 Bernard Kamungo $89,716 $89,716 Carl Sainte $71,401 $71,401 Malik Henry-Scott $71,401 $71,401 Alejandro Urzua $71,401 $71,401 Logan Farrington $71,401 $71,401 Tomas Pondeca $71,401 $71,401 Herbert Endeley $71,401 $71,401 Amet Korca $71,401 $71,401

Comments

Jesus Ferreira‘s base salary is more than Petar Musa‘s, but Musa has a higher guaranteed comp. Those are two of the club’s DPs along with Alan Velasco.

Paul Arriola isn’t a DP, his number is bought down by TAM.

Eugene Ansah is on a whole-season number and more than doubled from his half-season last year. On that salary, he should be a starting-caliber player… At least more than he is.

Asier Illarramendi is a steal. So is Maarten paes.

Logan Farrington‘s number is confirmed lower than I am used to seeing for a college senior signing. Clearly, MLS is lowering the numbers on those contracts.

Nkosi Tafar is underpaid.

Enes Sali might seem high to some, but remember he’s a U-22 Initiative player so that’s on par.