FC Dallas 2024 salary numbers leaked

The MLSPA salary report was apparently posted early today and grabbed by @MLS_Box2Box before being pulled from the site. With this being a premature leak, it’s possible a few numbers could be wrong or could be updated later.
I pulled the FC Dallas numbers out of the drop.
FC Dallas 2024 Salary Numbers
May 2024 leak.
|Player
|Base
|Guaranteed Comp
|Petar Musa
|$1,800,000
|$2,230,000
|Jesus Ferreira
|$2,000,000
|$2,204,000
|Paul Arriola
|$1,550,000
|$1,729,400
|Alan Velasco
|$1,250,000
|$1,451,000
|Paxton Pomykal
|$950,000
|$1,058,000
|Sebastian Lletget
|$750,000
|$841,250
|Eugene Ansah
|$600,000
|$702,833
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|$620,000
|$683,625
|Asier Illarramendi
|$500,000
|$549,750
|Marco Farfan
|$512,000
|$544,813
|Maarten Paes
|$325,000
|$397,000
|Ema Twumasi
|$370,000
|$389,300
|Nkosi Tafari
|$347,750
|$347,750
|Geovane
|$300,000
|$347,000
|Enes Sali
|$300,000
|$345,000
|Dante Sealy
|$275,036
|$297,787
|Liam Fraser
|$200,000
|$227,750
|Sam Junqua
|$200,000
|$212,368
|Patrickson Delgado
|$150,000
|$176,280
|Antonio Carrera
|$125,000
|$144,519
|Jose Mulato
|$89,716
|$127,899
|Omar Gonzalez
|$89,716
|$114,716
|Jimmy Maurer
|$89,716
|$113,716
|Nolan Norris
|$89,716
|$108,358
|Tarik Scott
|$89,716
|$105,658
|Isaiah Parker
|$100,000
|$101,000
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|$89,716
|$89,716
|Bernard Kamungo
|$89,716
|$89,716
|Carl Sainte
|$71,401
|$71,401
|Malik Henry-Scott
|$71,401
|$71,401
|Alejandro Urzua
|$71,401
|$71,401
|Logan Farrington
|$71,401
|$71,401
|Tomas Pondeca
|$71,401
|$71,401
|Herbert Endeley
|$71,401
|$71,401
|Amet Korca
|$71,401
|$71,401
Comments
Jesus Ferreira‘s base salary is more than Petar Musa‘s, but Musa has a higher guaranteed comp. Those are two of the club’s DPs along with Alan Velasco.
Paul Arriola isn’t a DP, his number is bought down by TAM.
Eugene Ansah is on a whole-season number and more than doubled from his half-season last year. On that salary, he should be a starting-caliber player… At least more than he is.
Asier Illarramendi is a steal. So is Maarten paes.
Logan Farrington‘s number is confirmed lower than I am used to seeing for a college senior signing. Clearly, MLS is lowering the numbers on those contracts.
Nkosi Tafar is underpaid.
Enes Sali might seem high to some, but remember he’s a U-22 Initiative player so that’s on par.
7 Comments
How is Ibeagha, a journeyman MLS CB, on $620K!
I assume cause he was coming off an MLS Cup win.
Is it odd that I thought Musa would be higher? Not that $2.23M is chump change, I was just guessing close to $4M given where he came from and how much they spent on him.
Also yeah, Paes has to be one of the biggest steals in the league given how much he does for the club.
I thought Musa would he higher as well. Good value.
Amen on paes.
Illara being the 9th highest paid player behind Ibby, Lletget and Ansah is maybe the biggest steal.
Mulato is a U-22 making only $89k. They must have just stuck him there because they had no one else to put there. The other two (Geovane and Enes) are making $300k. Such a waste of a spot.
Mulato isn’t a U-22 initiative. He’s just a guy they signed from North Texas. He’s on loan to San Antonio after being told to take a hike as the club didnt want him. They didnt even let him come to camp. They couldnt find anyone to buy him.
Geovane and Sali are the two U-22 Initiatives.