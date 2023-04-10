Eyestone named Best U17 Keeper at GA Cup

The FC Dallas U17s are, I’m sure, disappointed by their loss in the GA Cup Final, but they should be proud of the fantastic run they made through the tournament. There were several outstanding individual performances along the way and a few of them have been honored by MLS and the GA Cup.

FCD’s standout keeper, Julian Eyestone, has been named Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate.

Julian Eyestone was named Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper at the 2023 GA Cup. (Courtesy MLS Nest)

Eyestone’s teammates Jared Salazar and Nayrobi Vargas were two of the players in a six-way tie for the Golden Boot with three goals each. [Gregory Jervier (FC Cincinnati), Christopher Aquino (Seattle Sounders FC), Felipe Gabriel Felipe Teresa (Flamengo) and Devin Zachry (Strikers FC).]

