Dallas Trinity FC has announced the signing of Calina native and former Texas Longhorn midfielder Haley Berg. Berg played for Longhorns from 2017 to 2021 scoring 24 goals in 73 games.

Following her career at UT, Berg has played for Zaragoza, the Houston Dash, FC Nordsjælland, Valur, and Fenerbahçe before coming to Dallas Trinity.

💎 Haley Berg

💎 Hailey Davidson@dallastrinityfc is collecting them like infinity stones 😆 pic.twitter.com/ekaBiHV593 — USL Super League (@USLSuperLeague) June 6, 2024

Haley Berg. (Courtesy UT Athletics)