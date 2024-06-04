Carl Sainté called up for Haiti qualifiers

FC Dallas midfielder Carl Sainte has been named to the Haiti roster for World Cup qualifying. Les Grenadiers will make their first competitive appearance of 2024, and first under new coach Sebastien Migne.

Sainte is one of 13 players delayed in joining the team owing to administrative issues. Former FC Dallas players Ronaldo Damus and Fafa Picault will also join up with the team for games against Saint Lucia and Barbados.

June 6 Saint Lucia 4pm CDT Wildey Turf, Barbados June 9 Barbados 4pm CDT Wildey Turf, Barbados

Haiti Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Johnny Placide (SC Bastia), Alexandre Pierre (RC Strasbourg), Josué Duverger (União de Santarém), Gooly Elien (Real Hope FA).



DEFENDERS (9): Jean-Kevin Duverne (FC Nantes), Carlens Arcus (Vitesse), Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), François Dulysse (Egnatia), Martin Expérience (Cholet), Graven Métusala (FC Forge), Stephane Lambese (Lokomotiv Sofia), Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs Switchbacks), Feguens Clervil (América des Cayes).

MIDFIELDERS (5): Danley Jean Jacques (Metz), Léverton Pierre (US Avranches), Carl-Fred Sainté (FC Dallas) , Derrick Etienne (Toronto FC), Christopher Attys (Feralpisalò), Woodensky Pierre (Real Hope FA), Schneilorens Lebrun (Cavaly AS), Mikaël Cantave (Vancouver FC), Belmar Joseph (Villanova Wildcats).

FORWARDS (6): Duckens Nazon (Kayserispor), Louicius Don Deedson (OB), Dany Jean (US Avranches), Fafà Picault (Vancouver Whitecaps), Frantzdy Pierrot (Maccabi Haifa), Mondy Prunier (Versailles), Bryan Labissiere (Épinal), Ronaldo Damus (Colorado Springs Switchbacks), Roobens Philogène (Ouanaminthe FC).