Dallas Sidekicks 2021-22 schedule released

by John Lenard

Indoor season is just around the corner, and the Major Arena Soccer League has released the full schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

With five teams returning from COVID-related hiatus, 12 teams will contest the season. Dallas has been placed into a 4-team Central Division with the St. Louis Ambush, Kansas City Comets, and Milwaukee Wave. The Mesquite Outlaws remain on hiatus.

With 24 games scheduled from early December through early April, the league has gone for geographically close pairings as much as possible, leading once again to a rather imbalanced schedule.

Dallas has 6 games scheduled against Kansas City, 5 against St. Louis, 4 against Milwaukee, 3 against Florida, 2 against Chihuahua, and 1 each against Baltimore, Harrisburg, Ontario, and Tacoma. Dallas won’t play Utica or San Diego during the regular season.

With that out of the way, here’s the full Sidekicks schedule:

DateOpponentSite
Sat, Dec 4St. Louis Home
Sat, Dec 11Kansas City Home
Sat, Dec 18TacomaAway
Thu, Dec 30St. Louis Home
Fri, Dec 31St. LouisAway
Sun, Jan 2MilwaukeeAway
Sat, Jan 8Kansas City Home
Fri, Jan 14Baltimore Home
Sun, Jan 16Milwaukee Home
Fri, Jan 21FloridaAway
Sun, Jan 23FloridaAway
Sat, Jan 29Kansas CityAway
Sat, Feb 5Harrisburg Home
Sat, Feb 12Florida Home
Mon, Feb 21St. Louis Home
Sun, Feb 27St. LouisAway
Fri, Mar 4Kansas CityAway
Sun, Mar 6Kansas City Home
Fri, Mar 11ChihuahuaAway
Sat, Mar 12ChihuahuaAway
Sun, Mar 20Kansas CityAway
Thu, Mar 24Milwaukee Home
Sat, Mar 26Ontario Home
Sat, Apr 2MilwaukeeAway

