Dallas Sidekicks 2021-22 schedule released

Indoor season is just around the corner, and the Major Arena Soccer League has released the full schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

With five teams returning from COVID-related hiatus, 12 teams will contest the season. Dallas has been placed into a 4-team Central Division with the St. Louis Ambush, Kansas City Comets, and Milwaukee Wave. The Mesquite Outlaws remain on hiatus.

With 24 games scheduled from early December through early April, the league has gone for geographically close pairings as much as possible, leading once again to a rather imbalanced schedule.

Dallas has 6 games scheduled against Kansas City, 5 against St. Louis, 4 against Milwaukee, 3 against Florida, 2 against Chihuahua, and 1 each against Baltimore, Harrisburg, Ontario, and Tacoma. Dallas won’t play Utica or San Diego during the regular season.

With that out of the way, here’s the full Sidekicks schedule:

Date Opponent Site Sat, Dec 4 St. Louis Home Sat, Dec 11 Kansas City Home Sat, Dec 18 Tacoma Away Thu, Dec 30 St. Louis Home Fri, Dec 31 St. Louis Away Sun, Jan 2 Milwaukee Away Sat, Jan 8 Kansas City Home Fri, Jan 14 Baltimore Home Sun, Jan 16 Milwaukee Home Fri, Jan 21 Florida Away Sun, Jan 23 Florida Away Sat, Jan 29 Kansas City Away Sat, Feb 5 Harrisburg Home Sat, Feb 12 Florida Home Mon, Feb 21 St. Louis Home Sun, Feb 27 St. Louis Away Fri, Mar 4 Kansas City Away Sun, Mar 6 Kansas City Home Fri, Mar 11 Chihuahua Away Sat, Mar 12 Chihuahua Away Sun, Mar 20 Kansas City Away Thu, Mar 24 Milwaukee Home Sat, Mar 26 Ontario Home Sat, Apr 2 Milwaukee Away