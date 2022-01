According to the club, FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estévez has been placed in the MLS health and safety protocols and will miss the beginning of the club’s preseason trip to Bradenton, FL.

FCD’s announcement says Estévez is asymptomatic and will watch training sessions remotely. FC Dallas assistant coaches Ben Cross and Peter Luccin will manage FC Dallas in Estévez’s absence.

