Club Leon joins Dallas Cup 2020 Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced that current Liga MX leaders León will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group this April at Dallas Cup XLI.

This will be the Super Group debut for Club León. La Fiera, as León is nicknamed, made their one and only Dallas Cup appearance in 2008 in the Under 15 division.

Club Leon is confirmed for the 2020 Dallas Cup Super Group.

A Liga MX club has reached the semi-finals of the Super Group in four of the past five years. With the addition of León, the 2020 Dallas Cup now features three of the last four Liga MX finalists.

Last year, León achieved the incredible record of winning 12 games in a row, a feat no other Liga MX side has ever achieved. They capped off the season by reaching the championship of Liga MX’s 2019 Clausura tournament but fell short against Tigres in the final.

The Mexican side has carried their good form into the 2019/2020 Liga MX season. León currently sits in first place in the 2020 Liga MX Clausura table and the 2019/2020 Aggregate Table, which combines the points of both the Apertura and Clausura Liga MX tournaments.

Dallas Cup XLI will be played April 5-12.

2020 Super Group Participants

Club León (Mexico)

Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

Montreal Impact FC (Canada)

Derby County FC (England)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Atlético Paranaense (Brazil)

Vasco da Gama (Brazil)

Tigres (Mexico)

CF Monterrey (Mexico)

About Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup is the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in the United States. Consisting of age groups from U12 to U19, Dallas Cup averages more than 100,000 spectators during tournament week. Since its inception in 1980, Dallas Cup has hosted teams and referees from across 47 states, six continents and more than 100 countries.