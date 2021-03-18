Bryan Acosta called into Honduras National Team

FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta has been called up by Fabián Coito to represent Honduras during the FIFA international window running from March 22-30.



Acosta has 42 appearances for Los Catrachos, last appearing in the Concacaf Nations League group stage match against Martinique on Nov. 14, 2019.



Honduras will play international friendlies against Belarus on Wednesday, March 24 at 12PM CT at Torpedo Stadium in Zhodino, Belarus and Greece on Sunday, March 28 at 9AM CT at Stadio Toumbas in Thessaloniki, Greece.

