Sidekicks selected by Ontario Fury for MASL Playoffs First Round

The Dallas Sidekicks have been selected by the Ontario Fury to be their first-round playoff opponent in the 2021 MASL Playoffs. Ontario finished the season in 2nd place with a 7-3 record, while Dallas sits 1-9 with one game left to play.

The first round matches are scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 in Ontario, and Sunday, March 28 in Allen.

In 7 previous encounters, the Sidekicks have never beaten the Ontario Fury. They have been outscored 39-68, and have lost by more than one goal on 5 occasions. This is one of the most lopsided matchups in the MASL.

Elsewhere in the MASL, 3rd seed Kansas City will face 4th seed St. Louis, while 5th seed Tacoma will face 6th seed San Diego.

Dallas wraps up its regular season on Saturday night, with the Sidekicks hosting the San Diego Sockers at 7pm.

Time to get prepped for playoffs!!https://t.co/3nIWQLwdhE — Dallas Sidekicks (@gosidekicks) March 17, 2021