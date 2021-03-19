3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 102 now available

Peter and Dan fill Buzz in on how Jesus Ferreira played for the U-23s earlier in the day while Buzz stops on the side of I-35 to get on his soapbox about the problem he sees in Luchi’s methods. The guys discuss covering a team behind a blackout and whether the FC Dallas supporters’ groups will ever get the safe standing they’ve been promised.

All brought to you by our sponsor, Soccer90.com. 25% Off Sitewide for All 3rd Degree Podcast listeners with Promo Code 3RDDEGREE on Soccer90.com.

Music by Pappy Check.

Jesus Ferreira celebrates his goal against Costa Rica in Olympic Qualifying 2021. (Courtesy Concacaf)