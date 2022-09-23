Bernie is the best, named to MLSNP Best XI

North Texas SC’s Bernard Kamungo – aka “Bernie” – has been named into 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI, the first Bext XI for the new league.

Kamungo recently signed a MLS contract and made his MLS debut versus San Jose on September 17 subbing on in the 70th minute.



“One of my goals was to be on the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI,” said Kamungo. “It’s incredible, really. I was not expecting that now, today or any time soon. I don’t know what to say right now but I am happy to be included in the Best XI.”



Kamungo scored 16 goals in Next Pro this season, finishing second in the golden boot race. He is also North Texas SC’s all-time leading scorer with 22 goals in two seasons. The 16 goals he scored this year ties the club’s single-season record of Ronaldo Damus (2019).

MLS NEXT Pro Best XI:

Goalkeeper (1):

Patrick Schulte – Columbus Crew 2

Defenders (3):

Mo Farsi – Columbus Crew 2

Kyle Hiebert – St Louis CITY2

Talen Maples – Houston Dynamo 2

Midfielders (4):

Pedro Dolabella – Rochester New York FC

Aziel Jackson – MNUFC2

Isaiah Parente – Columbus Crew 2

Marlon Vargas – Tacoma Defiance



Forwards (3):

Bernard Kamungo – North Texas SC

Jack Lynn – Orlando City B

Jacen Russell-Rowe – Columbus Crew 2

Bernard Kamungo (7) shoots in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)