Bernard Kamungo called into US U23 camp

The rumor that was circulating all week finally came to fruition, FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo has been called up for the US U23 camp that will be held in Phoenix, AZ from October 8th to the 18th.

Kamungo will miss the FC Dallas game against Colorado Rapids on October 14th.

The U23s under Head Coach Marko Mitrović will face the U23 Mexico team on October 11 and the U23 Japan team on October 17. Both games will be played at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Kamungo was previously called up by Tanzania for AFCON qualifying but did not play so he remains free to play for the US.

Also of FC Dallas interest are Bryan Reynolds, currently at Westerlo; Tanner Tessmann, currently at Venezia; Johan Gomez, currently at Eintracht Braunschweig; and Jonathan Tomkinson who played for FC Dallas and Solar Academies before going to Norwich. Tomkinson is currently on loan to Bradford City.

For those that haven’t heard of Tomkinson’s local connections, he was with FCD youth at U11 & U12, then the FCD Academy at U13. He joined Solar from U14 to U17 before moving to Norwich at U18.

